No. 1 Seed LSU methodically outscores Tulane, 7-2, in Baton Rouge regional opener

That Dylan Crews, Hayden Travinski and Cade Beloso provided the No. 1-seeded LSU offense came as little surprise to the No. 5-seeded Tigers as they methodically beat Tulane, 7-2, Friday in the Baton Rouge Regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" title="Tiger Bait April 27" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait April 27" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&is-pending-load=1#038;aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img data-lazy-fallback="1" decoding="async" title="Tiger Bait April 27" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait April 27" width="300" height="250" /></noscript></a>



What was surprising was that LSU ended up needing 12 strikeouts from ace Paul Skenes to put away the green wave, which is yet to win 20 games this season.

Most No. 1 seeds in NCAA regional play usually don’t strategically start their best pitchers in opener action against No. 4 seeds in order to save them for Game 2 against a top seed.

LSU coach Jay Johnson kept it a mystery who he would start until word started leaking about two hours before the first pitch. Then, with an hour before the first pitch, it was official. Skenes would be the man.

And Skenes was the man on Friday.

“Good performance from our team,” Johnson said.

“Obviously brilliant from Paul du mound. Speaks for itself. Very clean game defensively,” he said.

It turned out that LSU needed everything it was getting from Skenes, who said he knew all along — for a few days or so — that he was going to start the opener. He said he was very happy to do it too.

“Yeah, obviously the ability to get the Regional off to a good start, to put our pitching team and our bullpen in a good position to get a lot of rest and go into the second and third day of the Regional strong, that was the main focus today,” Skenes said.

“Obviously win, but happier that we are in a good position the next few days to have all our arms,” he said, adding when asked how long he knew he would start, “I don’t remember. A few days ago.”

Skenes pitched a career-high nine innings and had 12 strikeouts to lift the No. 5 nationally seeded LSU Tigers to a first-round victory.

With the win, LSU moved to 44-15 on the season and the Green Wave fell to 19-41 on the year.

LSU will face the winner of the game between Oregon State and Sam Houston State between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. The winners game is scheduled for a first pitch at 8 p.m. Saturday night, and it will air on ESPN+. The game can also be heard on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

Tulane enters the losers bracket and will face the loser of the OSU-SHSU game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Skenes (11-2) pitched the first full game of his career and had 12 strikeouts in the process while allowing just two runs on seven hits and no walks.

The performance marks the first LSU pitcher to pitch a full game since Alex Lange played in the playoffs against Cal State Fullerton on May 30, 2015. Lange posted 10 strikeouts and allowed three runs on six hits. Since 2004, two pitchers have pitched complete playoff games, including Aaron Nola in a 2-0 complete shutout against Oklahoma in the 2013 Super Regional Round and Lane Mestepey, who pitched one against Texas A&M in 2004 during a super regional game.

Tulane starter Dylan Carmouche (5-9) was charged with the loss after going 4.0 innings and allowing six runs on nine hits.

The Tigers broke the score seal in the Baton Rouge area, tackling one down first. The frame started with Crews and third baseman Tommy White pushing singles into left field. After a double play, receiver Hayden Travinski delivered an RBI brace wide of right center field to give LSU a 1-0 lead.

LSU extended its lead in the second to 3-0 thanks to situational baseball. Second baseman Gavin Dugas started with single, right fielder Brayden Jobert reached via shot-for-shot. Both runners advanced on a sack bunt and left fielder Josh Pearson drove a run with an RBI pitch.

Crews continued his impressive outing by smoking a run on the third base line for an RBI brace to make it 3-0. LSU increased the margin to 4-0 in the third inning on an RBI groundout by Jobert.

The Tigers added two more in the fifth inning after their first scoreless frame of the afternoon. Travinski persuaded a four-length walk and Beloso picked the right-field line. Dugas pushed another run through with a sack fly. Pearson added his own sack fly to score Beloso to make it 6-0.

In the top of the seventh, Tulane scored its first runs of the ball game with a two-run shot from designated hitter Brennan Lambert.

LSU tacked on a final run in the eighth inning to account for the final score.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN

T1 Hebert lined the search; Banks came out at shortstop; Marget started looking.

B1 Crews first single pitch left between 5 and 6 holes; Single blank left between hole 5 and 6, Crews advanced to second base; Morgan was second in double play 4-6-3, Crews moved up to third; Travinski double stand-up to left center field, drives in Crews; Beloso flew to the center field.

LSU 1, Tulane 0

T2 Bumgardt chosen in center field; Lambert hit while swinging; Deep flyout from LaPrairie to right field, Jobert doubled Bumgardt for a 9-3.

B2 Dugas sure at first (revised); Jobert hit on the throw, Dugas passes second; Thompson sacrificed the bunt (5-4), Dugas advanced to third base, Jobert advanced to second base; Pearson sacrificed (4-3), Dugas scored from third, Jobert advanced to third; Crews doubled down the left field line, Jobert scored from third; White walked intentionally with the 3-0 count; Morgan hard, deep left liner, L7.

LSU 3, Tulane 0

T3- Beckstead lined research; Agabedis came out at shortstop (big catch from Thompson over his shoulder on a high pop into shallow center field); Shulz hit while swinging.

B3 Travinski single at third base; Beloso picked center field, Travinski qualified for second base; Dugas sacrificed, 5-4, advanced Travinski to third base and Beloso to second base; Jobert sacrificed at first base, scored Travinski from third, Beloso advanced to third base; Thompson hit while swinging.

LSU 4, Tulane 0

T4 Hébert swinging out; The striped banks; Marget line drive base hit at pitcher; Baumgardt started looking.

B4 Pearson hit while swinging; Crews (with a full count) drive in a single line to center field; White flew to second base; Morgan flew out to shortstop.

LSU 4, Tulane 0

T5 Lambert single at shortstop; LaPrairie hit the hard line at the pitcher, Skenes catches and doubles Lambert, 1-3. Beckstead was eliminated first.

B5 Travinsky walked; Beloso singled to right field down the first base line, Travinski came forward to third base; (Lombardi pitches for Carmouche) Dugas sacrificed to center field, scores Travinski from third base; Jobert walked; Thompson picked right, advanced Beloso to third base and Jobert to second base; Pearson sacrificed to left field, scored Beloso from third base; The crews chose 4 to 6 outfield players.

LSU 6, Tulane 0

T6 Agabedis flew to center field; Schulz hit looking (9e strikeout for Skenes); Hébert hit while swinging (10e strikeout for Skenes).

B6 White grounded; Morgan failed at shortstop; Travinsky lined up in right field

LSU 6, Tulane 0

T7 Banks flew to deep center field; Marget fielded just one past shortstop; Baumgardt hit while swinging; Lambert hit right center field, a two-run hit his 10e home run of the season; LaPrairie fielded left center field.

Tulane scored two runs, 6-2 LSU in the bottom of the seventh inning.

B7 Beloso is out at first base; Dugas came out at second base; Jobert hit while swinging (LSU eighth in a row).

LSU 6, Tulane 2

T8 Beckstead failed at third base; Agabedis blasted out from right center field; Schulz fielded a hard single down the middle in center field; Hebert single right center, advanced Shulz to third base; (conference on the mound by LSU) Banks volleyed down the right field line.

B8 Thompson singled past the second baseman; Pearson flew out to second base; Crews struck in search; (Cleavinger to pitch for Lombardi) White intentionally walked on a 3-0 count; (Prigge in to pitch for Cleavinger) Morgan ran four pitches to charge the bases; Travinski (1-0 count) (Reilly to pitch for Prigge) walked, RBI Thompson from third base; Beloso retired at second base.

LSU 7, Tulane 2

T9 Marget flew to deep center field; Baumgardt hits while swinging (12 strikeouts by Skenes); Lambert goes to second base. Game over.

FINAL SCORE LSU 7, Tulane 2