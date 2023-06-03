Ball gowns Antonia Gorgas and Milania and Gabriella Giudices





We watched The Real Housewives of New Jerseythe kids grow over the years and we’ve kept an eye out for their amazing outfits for prom and other school dances along the way. How to watch Show The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesdays Bravo 8/7c and the following day on Peacock. catch up Bravo app. This includes Melissa Gorgas’ daughter, Antonia, as well as Teresa Giudices’ daughters, Gia, Gabriella and Milania. Just like their mothers, the girls rocked some seriously glamorous looks. Silky dresses that Milania and Gabriella wore in 2021 at iridescent white sequin mini dress Antonia wore in 2022, the three girls showed how closely they follow in their family’s stylish footsteps. For their 2023 looks, the ladies were equally fashionable, all stunning in stunning looks. OK, let’s go, because youdutysee these fabulous dresses! Antonia Gorgas Ball Gown In March, we followed while Melissa and Antonia shopped for prom dresses. In the adorable TikTok video, Taylor Swifts Never Grow Up played in the background and Melissa’s mother, Donna Marco, who came for the ride, had tears in her eyes as Antonia tried on several different looks. Those bittersweet sentiments continued in Melissas’ Instagram share of Antonias’ prom look, as the happy mom reflected on her daughters’ final days of high school. It’s all happening… such an exciting time in her life, the mum-of-three wrote, showing off the teenage girl’s beautiful sparkly blue dress. The dress, from Castle Couture, featured spaghetti straps, a structured corset bodice and a fishtail silhouette. Antonia was also stunned by the gorgeous yet subtle glamor ofBrielle Pollaraand long loose waves by the hairstylist bella. A ball ! Her home school!! One more week before the next! Love my sweet girl, Melissa concluded the caption, giving us a look at another striking style to watch next week! Milania and Gabriella Giudices Prom Dresses In her Instagram Story videos, Teresa couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful her daughters looked as they both posed in their absolutely stunning dresses. The proud mum then snapped a gorgeous photo of the couple in their backyard with the pool’s rocky landscaping and fountain as a backdrop. The teenage girls couldn’t have looked prettier, with Milania wearing a deep teal halter dress by Cocos Chateau that featured a long fishtail train, plunging back and embroidered embellishments to the front and back of the bodice. Gabriella, for her part, opted for a stunning black halter dress with dazzling silver embellishments, a cinched waist, a plunging neckline and a high leg slit. The two babes rocked sultry, glistening glamor by Alexia Casazzaand the hair byLucia Casazzaaka the stellar glam team that created these memorable looks for Teresas’ wedding to Luis Louie Ruelas. Melissas and Teresas Girls spotted together at prom During the official event, Teresas and Melissa’s daughters, Milania and Antonia, took the time to take a selfie together, sharing another glimpse of their stunning looks. Both girls looked stunning in the affair’s close-up selfie, giving us an even closer look at their stunning glam for the evening.

