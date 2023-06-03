Weekly Fashion Roundup: June 2

From changes in direction to the revolving door of creative directions at fashion houses, this week in fashion featured a caliber of newsworthy moments. Some of the highlights include Off-White appointing a new CEO, Ann Demeulemeester announcing its new creative director, and Bally announcing its new creative director.

Another big moment was Pharrell’s JOOPITER announcing his new auction with Colette founder Sarah Andelman. Beyond that, Dover Street Market offers its archival sale Market Market Monolithic Magic in New York and LOEWE has opened its first ReCraft store in Osaka, Japan.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.

Off-White appoints new CEO, as new Guards group shakes up leadership





Farfetch has announced the appointment of a new CEO at Off-White alongside the departure of New Guards Groups (NGG) co-founders Davide De Gigilio and Andrea Grilli.

The two co-founders served as CEO of NGG and CEO of Off-White respectively. Assuming De Giglios’ seat is Farfetch Group chairwoman Stephanie Phair, who will take over as chairwoman of NGG. At Off-White, Cristiano Fagnani will take over, who was previously NGG’s marketing director. In addition to Off-White, Fagnani will oversee Farfetch’s partnership with Reebok.

“I would like to thank Davide and Andrea for their dedicated leadership over the past four years and for building a very strong team of successors to continue to drive NGG’s strategy and operations,” said Farfetchs Founder/CEO, Joe Neves.

Ann Demeulemeester appoints Stefano Gallici as Creative Director





Following the recent departure of Ludovic de Saint Sernins from Ann Demeulemeester, the brand has appointed Stefano Gallici as its new creative director.

After studying fashion design at the Universit Iuav di Venezia in Venice, Gallici became assistant stylist to Haider Ackermann. A few years ago, in January 2019, the designer joined the Antonioli Group, which acquired Ann Demeulemeester the following year. Since then, Gallici has played a key role in the development of the brand, having previously been the menswear designer for the Belgian houses.

Stefano immediately showed strong creativity and a clear vision for Ann Demeulemeester, said Claudio Antonioli. It represents the DNA of the forward-looking brand.

Gallici will present her first collection for Ann Demeulemeester as artistic director on September 30 during Paris Fashion Week.

Bally appoints Simone Bellotti as new design director





Following the departure of Rhuigi Villaseors as creative director of Bally after just one year, the brand has officially appointed new management. The Swiss brand will see Simone Bellotti, formerly of Gucci, take over her role as creative director.

Bellotti first joined the brand in October 2022 and will now lead all design operations in-house. The Milan native previously held senior positions at Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana and Gianfranco Ferr spanning ready-to-wear, couture and accessories.

It is a great honor to be named Ballys Design Director and to be entrusted with contributing to the extraordinary Ballys legacy,” said Bellotti. The unique Swiss heritage of the Maison, combined with its beautiful history rooted in a pioneering spirit and a relentless pursuit of excellence, is a powerful source of inspiration.

Bellotti will unveil his first collection as creative director during Milan Fashion Week in September 2023.

Pharrell’s JOOPITER Announces ‘Just Phriends’ Auction With Colette Founder Sarah Andelman





JOOPITER, Pharrell’s first digital auction house, is expanding its territory with a new partnership. The latest venture sees Pharrell team up with longtime industry friend Sarah Andelman, who is the founder of Parisian concept store Colette and owner of consultancy and curatorial firm, Just an Idea.

Title Just friendsthe collection has been curated in collaboration with Andelman and includes more than 50 unique lots of rare works of art, culturally sourced objects and exclusive cross-disciplinary collaborations, which are both previously unseen or specially curated for this auction.

The collaboration features works by artists including Pharrell himself alongside Takashi Murakami, KAWS, Daniel Arsham, Futura, JR, Paola Pivi, Invader, Xavier Veilhan, MSCHF, Chanel, Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton, Richard Mille and Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. In addition, a special note from The Simple Things (2009) by Takashi Murakami and Pharrell Williams will be part of the auction and will be exhibited for the first time in Paris.

THE Just friends The auction for the series will go live on Joopiter from June 19-27. The lots will also be exhibited during Paris Mens Fashion Week.

Dover Street Market The monolithic magic of the market returns to New York





After seven years, Dover Street Market recently brought its archival Monolithic Magic Market sale back to London. Now, the archive sale is moving to New York this time in collaboration with COMME des GARONS.

Open June 8 for four days, the event will take place at 866 United Nations Plaza. Specifically, the sale is expected to sell pieces from COMME des GARONS, Jacquemus, Palace, Youths in Balaclava and more.

For more information visit Dover Street Market website.

LOEWE opens first ReCraft store in Osaka





LOEWE has officially opened its first store specializing in the repair and maintenance of the brand’s leather goods. Located in Hankyu Umeda, Osaka, the space will have a full-time leather craftsman to assist customers.

Along with the repairs, the store sells woven leather baskets made from repurposed surplus materials from previous collections. The store also offers exclusive colorways of LOEWE signature basket bags with multicolored leather patches and straps. Another central feature of the space is customization services.