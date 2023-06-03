Is Eva Mendes releasing a collection of summer dresses? : Check out her best looks





eva mendes is in a summer mood all year round! The Hollywood star and businesswoman always wears the most colorful dresses and accessories. This time, the 49-year-old actress decided to enjoy the warm weather in the cutest summer dress, complete with matching earrings and sandals. The chic and flowy dress featured a ruffled hem and a fun orange pattern, with Eva looking relaxed and sophisticated at home. She paired the look with orange circle earrings and matching Charles & Keith sandals. Eva Mendes/Instagram She also appeared to send a sweet message to husband Ryan Reynolds in the caption. I love waiting for him, she wrote, giving him the best pose and wearing his hair in waves with a parting in the middle. Eva Mendes/Instagram How do you look like this everyday with 2 kids lol I need the secret one person wrote while someone else complimented her look I love all the beautiful colored dresses you are wearing . Elegant tan, adding, you must always look so beautiful with these gorgeous dresses. Eva Mendes/Instagram Eva has stayed true to her style for years, and she even designed a fashion collection in collaboration with New York & Co. in 2020. Latin women, we are all different. It’s something that non-Latin people don’t really understand, she says. In my only family we have blondes, we literally have every color with every body type. It’s really inspiring for me because I design for every woman and they are basically part of my family, she said at the time. Eva Mendes/Instagram The star is now looking to create a new collection, as she announced last week on social media, revealing that she was looking for a cool designer to collaborate with in the future.

