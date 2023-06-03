Puma’s sustainability podcast encourages collaboration in the fashion industry





Puma has created a series of podcasts featuring fashion NGOs and industry bodies. Credit: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images. PumaRE:GEN Reports’ sustainability podcast series will include representatives from industry bodies, businesses and NGOs in the hope that it will push brands to ensure more sustainable practices are in place and controlled. Puma explained that the podcast series was launched based on feedback received at its People’s Conference last year. Puma invited Gen Z representatives, industry peers and experts to discuss solutions to some of the fashion industry’s most pressing sustainability challenges. We believe in collaboration, when it comes to sustainability, whether it’s NGOs, brands or consumers, especially young people, who will have to live with the decisions made today, explained Anne-Laure Descours, Purchasing Manager at Puma. . The company said next-generation entrepreneurs and sustainability experts from around the world host each episode, each discussing Puma’s 10 for 25 sustainability goals, covering topics ranging from human rights to sustainable sourcing of materials. Future podcast guests will include Fair Labor Associations Chief of Staff Shelly Han; Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, UNFCCC Sector Engagement Lead for Climate Action; Canopys Founder and Executive Director Nicole Rycroft and Leather Working Groups Head of Traceability Vanessa Brain. Last month, Puma said it made seven out of ten products from better materials last year as it further increased its use of recycled materials. In April, Puma launched an initiative to empower young voices by giving them a seat at the table and a say in how the brand can foster better sustainability practices.

