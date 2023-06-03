Leggy Shania Twain shows off undies in a hot red mini dress





Shania Twain is no stranger to a stage outfit for the past few weeks alone, she’s worn everything from a leopard-print crop top to fishnet tights and a tie, but her latest look was particularly daring. The singer posted a series of photos on Instagram from her performance in Phoenix, which saw her wearing a flowing red chiffon dress, chunky gold sandals and layered necklaces. As she walked around the stage singing at the top of her voice, the light fabric of the dress wrapped around her legs and trailed behind her, until a gust of wind saw her flashing her underwear. clothes ! Shania raised her arms as she danced to the music, revealing her underwear in the same ruby ​​hue as her dress – clearly a deliberate move for this very situation. “I just had to share some of these photos from our show in Phoenix because I love the way that red dress looked on stage!! We had such a great night in Arizona and I don’t want to come back #QueenOfMeTour,” a- she captioned the post. RELATED: Shania Twain is a bikini bombshell with a daring look on stage that you won’t forget MORE:Dua Lipa turns heads in an amazing metallic blue ensemble Her followers agreed with her sentiment and took to the comments to praise her outfit choice. “Shania, I love the amazing outfit!” wrote one, and another added: “Lady in red.” A third remarked, “Omg you look so gorgeous,” while a fourth commented, “This outfit is one of the best ever.” WATCH: Shania Twain stuns in behind-the-scenes makeup-free studio footage Shania recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Queen of Me tour as she improvised fun new looks for her wardrobe on stage and fans might recognize some of them. In the clip, the star wore a bright red rock star wig as she slipped into skimpy black shorts and a form-fitting hot pink perforated top. The Youre Still the One singer explained that she gives new life to looks she’s worn before, with some pieces dating back more than a decade. © Getty Shania Twain experimented with fashion during her Queen of Me tour In the caption next to the video, the star wrote: Wanted to give you all a sneak peek into what’s going on before every show behind the scenes! Some of you may have noticed this already, but I create new looks for each night using outfits I’ve worn before. © Kevin Mazur Shania impressed at Washington tour opener “Some of these items are over 10 years old!! Every outfit even has a name – This one is Holy Peach! I’m having so much fun giving these pieces a second life!! #QueenOfMeTour.” Shania’s fashion choices haven’t always been so popular. After attending the CMT Awards in April, the country-pop music icon was forced to defend herself on her outfits, which included a figure-hugging red and black cutout dress. ©Getty The singer defended her fashion choices after the 2023 CMT Music Awards Taking to Instagram after the awards, she wrote: “For me, fashion is a powerful tool that helps me convey my personality and express my creativity and apart from hanging out with my friends for the night, c is one of my favorite things about attending awards shows! Life’s too short to wear boring clothes!!” SEE:Charlize Theron stuns in swimsuit under sheer mesh dress teasing ‘something cheeky’ Read more HELLO! American stories here

