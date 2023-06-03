Bo Levi Mitchell will no longer dress for the Tiger-Cats in Montreal

Bo Levi Mitchell won’t be in uniform, and most units will use players who will fight for reserve roles when the Tiger-Cats visit the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night.

But the big news on the final day of training camp at Ticat is that Hamilton has lost its star rookie, likely for the entire season. Six-foot-six wide receiver Justin McGriff was exceptional in camp and held on to the ball after being hit hard a few times in a preseason game, but suffered an unspecified injury off the field Wednesday afternoon.

“Justin had an unfortunate accident that we don’t need to dwell on,” head coach Orlondo Steinauer said Thursday. “Now we focus on him as a person and his family, not him as a player.”

McGriff was injured on campus at McMaster University, where the team held camp, but The Spectator was unable to determine the nature of the accident or what part of McGriff’s body was injured. The Spec learned that the crash did not involve a car or other type of motorized vehicle.

The Ticats, which have plenty of receivers, both American and Canadian, are already without big receiver Anthony Johnson for the first two games of the regular season.

Ticat Justin McGriff watches a pass from Bo Levi Mitchell fly past Robertson Daniel of Toronto last weekend. McGriff was injured in an off-field accident this week and is out for the season. Hamilton Spectator file photo

Friday is the preseason two-game finale for the Ticats, who beat the Argos 27-22 in Hamilton last weekend. Mitchell only plays two sets but demonstrates he’s in control and working in sync with his offense. Matt Shiltz, last year’s backup who started four games when Dane Evans was injured, will start under center with newcomer Taylor Powell also getting work. Powell, who played at Eastern Michigan University, looked encouraging against Argo’s replacements despite having arrived at camp a few days early.

“It’s always the same thing,” Steinauer said of staff planning for preseason games. “If things are going well or we’re in the middle of a quarter, sometimes you can leave one in the next quarter. Or you’ve seen enough, there are pieces that we specifically wanted to play and saw them, and you say “enough”. That’s what I mean when I say there is a plan but it will always be flexible.

Starting offensive linemen David Beard, Tyrone Riley and Joel Figueroa will not dress Friday, nor will A unit receivers Tim White, Kiondre Smith and Duke Williams, or running back James Butler.

On defense, the secondary is the unit that most closely resembles its likely look for next Friday’s season opener. Lawrence Woods, Richard Leonard, Tunde Adeleke and Javien Elliott will open against Montreal in the backfield. Kenneth George Jr., who took the lead in the battle for the starting cornerback, will start there with returnee Will Sunderland and a few other cornerbacks likely to see significant time as well.

Neither Simoni Lawrence nor new middle linebacker Jameer Thurman will be in uniform, but third linebacker Chris Edwards will. Others will likely step into his SAM linebacker spot after the start.

Malik Carney, Casey Sayles and Ted Laurent will not be present on the defensive line which has suffered a number of injuries, including to impact defensive end Ja’Gared Davis. But Mo Diallo and Tre’ Crawford will get some action.

And roommates Blake Hayes and Bailey Flint will continue their punt to see which of the Australian-born hooves will start the season on the matchday roster.

The Ticats will make a rare one-day visit to Montreal, leaving Friday morning and returning after the game. Steinauer and his coaching and front office staff will make cuts on Saturday to arrive at the final roster of 46 players, plus training rosters and injured lists. Much will depend on the Canadian-American ratio, how multi-position substitutes play on special teams and what three weeks of training camp footage has shown.

The Ticats open the season in Winnipeg next Friday against a Blue Bombers team that has appeared in each of the past three Gray Cups, winning the first two, then travel to Toronto to face the current Cup champion, the Argonauts, the Sunday June 18.

Thursday’s practice was the last on-field practice for the Ticats at Mac’s Ron Joyce Stadium after three weeks of the best training camp weather — it rained heavily on a single day — in recent history.

Remarks: Friday’s game will not be broadcast live by the CFL. It is only available to people who can access RDS, Bell Media’s French-language sports network.

SHARE: