Fashion students from Miami Dade College will present original designs at the Graduate Show on June 6





Miami, June 2, 2023 Miami Dade Colleges (MDC) acclaimed Miami Fashion Institute(IMF), in collaboration with Miami Fashion Week, hold his birthday Graduate Show To7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, To The Elser Hotel in downtown Miami. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit IMF scholarships. Working media are welcome. This year, the show, themed Future in Memories, will feature original designs by MDC students from the fashion program. Fifteen graduates who obtained an Associate in Science in Fashion Design were selected by a jury of industry professionals to unveil their creations on the catwalk. The creations will be worn by professional models. “This year, the group of designers have really worked to create collections that not only express themselves, but also their future design identities. I am excited about the future of design coming out of Florida. There are so many variety, says Asanyah Davidson, IMF President. MDCs Miami Fashion Institute offers the regions only two-year program at a public institution, offering associate degrees in fashion design and fashion merchandising. The program is industry-focused and prepares students to work as creative professionals in the world of fashion, with a focus on design, technology, retail and merchandising. Students also have the opportunity to take the best four-year programs both at home and abroad. From concept to production, students learn the process, skills, and language of fashion design and technology. They also gain hands-on experience by attending various events, including Miami Fashion Week. To learn more about the MFI, visitwww.mdc.edu/fashion. WHAT: Miami Fashion Institute Graduate Show 2023 WHEN: Tuesday 6 June, at 7 p.m. OR: The Elser Hotel, 398 NE 5the Street, Miami, FL 33132 Ticketsare $30; $20 for students with ID. Purchase in advance athttps://www.mdcfoundation.com/mfi-registration. For more information about the MFI, contact Asanyah Davidson, IMF President, at 305-237-7011, [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.mdc.edu/press_release/miami-dade-college-fashion-students-to-showcase-original-designs-at-graduate-show-june-6/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos