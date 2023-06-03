Richa Chadha finally unveils her Cannes look, had worn the dress offered by Ali Fazal | Bollywood





A few days after the end of the Cannes Film Festival, Richa Chadha shared her red carpet look for this year on Instagram. The actor was in Cannes with the actor’s husband Ali Fazal, as producers. On Friday night, Richa finally shared a glimpse of what she wore on the red carpet this year, which was a gift from Ali Fazal, and her fans loved the simple yet elegant look. Read also : Richa Chadha is in Cannes as a producer, shares the LOL moment as the event ID has her Masaan still in place of the image When Richa Chadha walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet a few days ago. Richa Chadha wore an ankle-length pale pink dress by Zimmermann with white embroidered details and a belt. She paired it with white heels and matching earrings and left her hair down. Sharing two photos of herself, she wrote, I got DMs from some of you asking about my Cannes red carpet look, voila! Wore @zimmerman, @karishma.joolry for the premiere of Club Zero by Jessica Hausner, a refreshing and neurotic film! My manager Shuchi Talati gave me some clothing advice, helped me, and then we walked together to the Palace! A simple, different and creatively exciting Cannes experience for me! Dress courtesy of @alifazal9. She added, “PS: I made my own HMU in 30 minutes! There’s also a bead detail clip, come on! Hehe. Thanks @anishagandhi3 for being, please tell @rochelledsa to love me back. #CleanUpNice #cannes2023 #Newproducer #RichaChadha #alifazal.” Fans love Richa’s dress Richa’s fans all raved about the dress. Many have written, You are beautiful. One person commented, Wow this dress is so elegant and chic it fits you so naturally and. Real natural without trying so hard and elegant personified. Another wrote: Finally someone stylish wearing what you can actually decipher! Nice to watch! Looks like a princess, wrote a fan. According to a report from Indian Express, Richa and Ali were exploring partnerships to expand their projects, including Shuchi Talatis’ feature debut Girls Will Be Girls, an anime movie/show Doggy Stylz and another project. Everything Richa did in Cannes While in Cannes, she had shared a video of her candid moments with Ali Fazal. Summarizing her visit to Cannes this time, she had written, #Cannes done, first time with @alifazal9, shifting gears again hooked up with lost friends I don’t meet enough of in Mumbai! And made new friends! I’ve watched a few cool, spunky movies and done two red carpets (pics will follow), learned a lot, had some cool get-togethers, and reunited with the #GirlsWillBeGirls crew! You’ll hear from us soon @pushingbuttonsstudios. #Folie #Cannes2023 #actorslife #producerslife #RiAli #CinemaLovers #whyareyoureadingmyhashtags.

