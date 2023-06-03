SMC mode students will present their creations





By supervisory staff June 2, 2023 – LA Mode 2023 – the annual Santa Monica College (SMC) fashion program show on June 16 – will feature a dozen student collections inspired by eclectic global styles. The show’s theme “Style & Substance IRL” will kick off at 7 p.m. in the courtyard of the Core Performance Center (adjacent to the quad) on SMC’s main campus (1900 Pico Boulevard, according to event organizers. The magenta carpet begins at 5 p.m. with giveaways from sponsors and the opportunity for alumni, current students and fashion industry guests to tune in in person at the first live show since 2019. “The show’s eclectic mix of casual, cocktail, club and edgy styles will span 12 collections, reflecting each designer’s future aspirations,” organizers said. The collaborative affair includes SMC photography students who “shoot” the runway and designers’ lookbook photos under the guidance of SMC photography teachers. Designer interview videos were produced and edited by media and communications students and SMC’s photography, media, and communications students will cover behind-the-scenes content until showtime. Additionally, SMC cosmetology students will create the hair and makeup looks, organizers said. The event, organized by the Fashion Show Production students, is led by SMC Fashion Professors La Tanya Louis – Producer and Director of LA Mode Show Collections – Lorrie Ivas, SMC Fashion Advisory Board Director – Director industry judges, and technology consultant Wynn Armstrong. “The truly global collections” reflect the talents of students “who have come to SMC from the Los Angeles area, the United States and around the world,” organizers said. They were developed as part of the two-year fashion studies at SMC by students who “persevered through the pandemic, adapting to online classes and returning to the studio to complete their collections.” Industry professionals – from designers, stylists and costumers to retailers – will judge the collections. The show is sponsored by the Magna Carta Foundation. Prizes are donated by Netflix, Tukatech, Aims360, Santa Monica community members and other LA fashion industry supporters. Admission is $25 ($20 for college students with ID). More information is available at smc.edu/LaMode or by emailing [email protected], as well as visiting @SMLamode on Instagram and SMC LA Mode Fashion Show on Facebook.

