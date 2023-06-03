Malaika Arora’s Plunging Neckline Black Dress With Minimal Makeup And Sneakers Is The Summer Look You Need In Your Wardrobe | fashion trends





The summers are here. Comfort is on all of our minds, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your style. Breaking out those airy midis, printed kaftans, printed mini dresses, cotton shirts and more should be on your mind. And in case you need some inspiration to get started, Malaika Arora has some styling tips for you. The star recently stepped out in Mumbai, and her plunging neckline dress is the summer look you need to beat the heat in style. Malaika Arora nails the perfect summer look in a black plunge dress with minimal makeup and sneakers. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora outside her home in Mumbai. Clips show Malaika getting out of her car and waving to photographers before heading to her residence. The star wore a stunning black dress for the occasion and styled it with minimal accessories. The airy yet stunning set is a perfect summer look and should be part of your wardrobe. You can wear it while running errands, relaxing on a Sunday afternoon with your girlfriends, or out to dinner with your partner. Watch the images and video below.

Malaika’s midi dress features a plunging neckline accentuating her cleavage, spaghetti straps, a ruched design at the bust, ribbon closures at the back, a bodycon silhouette and a thigh-high slit at the front.

Malaika wore the ensemble with white lace-up sneakers, a Christian Dior mini tote bag, black tinted sunglasses and a gold wristwatch. In the end, Malaika chose darkened brows, nude lip gloss and dewy flushed skin for the glamorous choices with the summer-ready ensemble.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan. They split in 2017 and co-parent their son Arhaan Khan.

