Fashion
Eva Mendes shows off her sense of style wearing a multi-patterned dress and heels
‘Waiting for it’: Eva Mendes looks stylish in a glamorous patterned dress and heels as she makes a sweet comment about her partner Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes showed off her sense of style in a series of snaps that were shared to her Instagram account on Thursday.
In the snaps, the 49-year-old actress donned a multicolored outfit while posing in a hallway.
The beauty, whose longtime partner Ryan Gosling recently gushed about their relationship, also wrote a short message in the caption of her post which read: ‘Love waiting for him’
Mendes wore a patterned dress that showed off her chiseled arms while posing for the snaps.
The Ghost Rider actress paired the vibrant tones of her clothes with bright orange high-heeled shoes.
The performer donned a pair of earrings that matched the tone of her shoes in the snaps.
Her gorgeous brown locks fell over her shoulders and contrasted well with the bright colors of her clothes.
Eva and Ryan first met while working on the 2012 feature film The Place Beyond the Pines.
The couple started a family with the birth of their eight-year-old daughter Esmerelda in 2014.
Mendes and Gosling, 42, then welcomed another daughter named Amada, seven, in 2016.
The Drive star recently opened up about her relationship with her longtime partner during an interview with QGwhere he talked about taking an extended hiatus from his acting career.
He said he “wanted to spend as much time as possible with” his family during his retirement from Hollywood.
Gosling also told the outlet that he never thought of himself as a father until his partner informed him of her pregnancy, after which he became fully invested in the prospect of starting a family.
The performer recalled: ‘Eva said she was pregnant. I would never want to go back there, you know?
The Barbie star went on to say he was happy he was able to start a family with Mendes.
“I’m glad I didn’t have control of my destiny that way, because it was so much better than I ever dreamed for myself,” he said.
