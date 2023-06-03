How This Designer’s Dress Ended Up On Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour





Bridal company Nicole + Felicia Couture designed a prom dress for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The dress took three weeks to make and featured 200,000 hand-sewn sequins and crystals.

Founder Nicole Chang said she relied on celebrity partnerships, not ads, to build the brand.



For all the money fans lost on Taylor Swift’s tour, the singer certainly knows how to make it worth it. Part of what made Swift’s tour so memorable, apart from the priceare the unique looks she wears on stagefrom rhinestone bodysuits to dresses covered in shiny fringe. among her breathtaking looks was a shimmering gold ballgown with 200,000 hand-sewn sequins and crystals, created by the bridal company Nicole + Felicia Couture. Swift wore a bespoke Nicole + Felicia ballgown while on her Eras tour.

Bob Levey/Getty



The company’s Taiwan-based founder and designer, Nicole Chang, said she jumped at the chance to work with Swift because she had already created two bespoke dresses for the singer. Clip “I bet you think of me”directed by actress Blake Lively. “It was a great experience working with her, her stylist and her team,” Chang told Insider. “They contacted us this time: ‘Keep it a secret, but she’s going on tour, are you interested?’ And, of course, we said yes.” Chang’s team had three months to design Swift’s dress in time for her to wear it on her tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona. The team met on Zoom and sent several sketches, bead samples and mockups for Swift’s approval. Once they decided on the final design, the team spent three weeks creating the dress. After Swift debuted her golden dress on tour, Nicole + Felicia Instagram Video of the design process attracted over 19,000 views. “With the digital age, it’s all about creating that viral moment online,” said Amy Chen, the brand’s PR manager. Dressing up celebrities sets the brand Although Nicole + Felicia is a wedding dress brand, it uses red carpet events to establish name recognition. Whenever the company dresses celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Gwen Stefani and Halle Bailey, it can leverage that star power on social media. “It really helps with the brand name,” Chang said. “We’ve done a lot of good collaborations and a lot of good exposure, but it helps establish our name here.” In fact, Chang said the company doesn’t pay for advertising. Much of her marketing budget is spent on the custom dresses she creates for celebrities, Chen added. “Our primary source of name spread is social media and celebrity partnerships and sponsorships,” she said. “The money is really just for doing the things they wear.” Build relationships with famous stylists So how does a bespoke wedding company attract celebrities like Swift and Bailey? It starts with building strong relationships with their stylists. Nicole + Felicia’s PR team first hooked up with Swift’s stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer for the music video. “He was very happy with us and we had great chemistry,” Chang said. To maintain these relationships, it is essential to be flexible under pressure and to meet deadlines, no matter what. “Even if it’s an urgent order or request, we can still fulfill it,” Chang said. “That’s why a lot of the celebrities we’ve dressed and the people we’ve worked with really trust us.” Finally, never burn bridges, advised Chen. “Maybe something was wrong, but this bridge could create the next big opportunity,” she said. “Take it as a learning experience. The industry is so small at the end of the day.”

