Kate Middleton’s pink dress from LK Bennett is now back in stock





Kate Middleton, 41, attended a charity polo match in 2019 with Meghan Markle to see their respective husbands go head-to-head. For this outing, the Princess of Wales wore an LK Bennett pink floral dress called the “Madison” dress before it quickly sold out everywhere. Three years prior, the princess stepped out in a lilac version of the dress at wine merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd in London. Kate was then pictured wearing this lilac version in 2022 at the unveiling of her first official portrait with Prince William in Cambridge. The chiffon midi dress is the perfect spring-summer outfit. The princess has demonstrated her versatility by wearing it to formal and informal events. READ MORE: Princess Beatrice’s significant weight loss after ‘shattering’ photos

She once dressed up the pink version with heels for a dinner date with the late Queen at a private club, but she also styled it casually with sunglasses, wedges and a shoulder bag for a day out. family at polo in 2019. That same year, Kate wore the dress to judge the CBBC Blue Peter Royal Garden Competition and again in 2020 in a virtual bingo game for care home residents. The “Madison” dress featured loose, flowing sleeves falling above the elbow. LK Bennett described the garment as having a Tiered silhouette for effortless styling. Kate’s dress quickly sold out after several restocks. However, the same dress with just a lighter shade of pink is now in stock for royal fans, and it’s called the “Elowen” dress.

LK Bennett’s flowing dress is quite expensive at £299. But just like the Princess of Wales’ ‘Madison’ dress, it’s likely to remain a staple in Brits’ summer wardrobes for years to come. The “Elowen” pink animal print midi dress is made from a pink silky material and features an animal print, pleated details, short cape sleeves and a midi skirt. Its description reads: “Perfect for the reopening of the season of occasions, our Elowen dress is ready to party. “Made from a soft pink animal print silky fabric, it has a round neck with pleats to the front, short cape sleeves and a flowing midi skirt.

“Wear it with sandals and a matching clutch for all the big summer moments and events.” Kate’s pink version of the “Madison” dress, on the other hand, costs 325 and is exactly the same with a more raspberry shade of pink. Mother-of-three Kate even spotted LK Bennett shoes, including the high-heeled ‘Sledge’ pumps, which she first wore in 2011. Available in different colours, these stylish shoes give Kate the perfect finishing touch to any of her looks and are said to be very comfortable.

