FatBoi Fresh Clothing: Fashion-Forward Clothing for Big and Tall Men

By Reginald Williams,

Special at AFRO

By day, Professor Floyd N. Bronson is the coordinator of the restorative justice program. But as night falls, the 25-year-old education veteran transforms into “The Professor of Fresh,” as CEO of FatBoi Fresh.

Founded in 2023, FatBoi Fresh is a lifestyle brand offering a selection of quality clothing for fashion-forward men with large or tall figures.

“Our collection features a unique combination of streetwear and modern elements for all seasons, making us a go-to destination for men in extra-large sizes and beyond,” Bronson explained. “At FatBoi, we believe that big men like to look cool too! our products with comfort, style and price in mind.

Living in a society that often appears ultra-sensitive with identity labels, it’s interesting that Bronson named his company FatBoi, a play on the pejorative term fat boy, used to mock men who are heavier. and bigger than the average male body. type. The Paterson, New Jersey native explains that the name was born out of his childhood experiences and his fashion sense as an adult. He turned those insulting experiences into an emerging business.

“As a kid, my peers called me ‘FatBoy Floyd.’ Although I didn’t like the name, I was actually a little fat boy,” Bronson said. “Thinking about that experience, using my initials” FB” and my desire to maintain a fashion-forward wardrobe as a big man, I created FatBoi Fresh. I renamed “FatBoy” to “FatBoi”, a modern spelling of the word. The “B” in the logo is the silhouette of a tall man adorning a crown. »

FatBoi Fresh represents one of the new emerging black businesses. Research reveals that African American businesses nationwide grew by approximately 100,000 between February 2020 and February 2022. From 2014 to 2018, African Americans started businesses at a rate of 20%, or approximately 8 and 9% more than white and Latino populations, respectively. The more than two million black-owned small businesses represent about three percent of all small businesses, earning about one percent of all gross revenue.

Beyond creating a clothing line that fills a fashion void, Bronson’s biggest mission is ownership.

This monochromatic jumpsuit is just one piece from the summer 2023 collection offered by FatBoi Fresh. (Courtesy picture)

Invest in yourself

“When you’re on the move, you don’t even own your time,” Bronson said of his job. “Since you don’t own your time, you are always trading time for money. My current situation [ as an educational coordinator ] forces me to be in a situation where a lot of work hours are put in, but I’m just perfecting other people’s craft. With FatBoi, I own my next move. It’s not about FatBoi but about what results from FatBoi’s success. It creates a legacy for my children.

Although entrepreneurship in black communities continues to grow, rudimentary job offers of nine to five jobs continue to provide economic stability for black families. When it comes to the 40-hour workweek, Bronson thinks black talents often benefit their employers more.

Despite having $1.6 trillion in purchasing power, economists suggest black people own on average one-sixth the wealth of white Americans. The purchasing power of blacks is equal to the gross national income of Russia and Brazil, and higher than that of Australia and Spain. The intersection between black purchasing power and the wealth gap deficit is inspirational for Bronson.

Recognizing the importance of African American entrepreneurs like Madame CJ Walker, Jeremiah Hamilton and Mary Ellen Pleasants, who understood the value of business ownership and its effects on the black family and community. Bronson knows that building a business and following in ancestral footsteps won’t happen by trying to accumulate wealth through employment or college.

“I do not [ put ] down education. I don’t touch education, I got four degrees,” Bronson explained. “As an educator, I’m always an advocate for education, but when I think of those four degrees, they’re just receipts of completion. They didn’t come with guarantees. I have already invested $247,000 in the American education system. Imagine if I invested $247,000 in FatBoi Fresh. Imagine if I had invested $247,000 in Floyd Bronson. Imagine if I had invested $247,000 in [ my children ] Jadyn Bronson and Jordyn Bronson. Now I will bet on myself. If I had invested that money, I would see more than the six figures I earn per year as an educator, even making business mistakes.

The painful obstacles of entrepreneurship

The joy of trading often comes up against obstacles such as lack of time, funding, and unexpected setbacks that spur emotional pain. Many budding entrepreneurs see challenges and setbacks as the enemies of starting a business. But Bronson sees these obstacles as part of the process.

In his efforts to secure the launch of his summer line, Bronson suffered several unfortunate setbacks. The relationship with his original supplier deteriorated and delayed production, but he shared that the lessons learned were invaluable. Bronson invested thousands of dollars in finding a new supplier only to source products that did not satisfy him. Even after finding the right supplier, he faced issues receiving his product due to holiday delays, religious observance delays, shipping delays, and customs. Each impediment caused the CEO of FatBoi Fresh to miss the delivery dates promised to customers and tested his confidence.

“As a small business, there are setbacks and you have to adjust things,” Bronson said. But that’s no excuse not to go all the way. We all see the strengths and the wins, but people don’t want to share the downsides.

The FatBoi Freshs summer line was launched at the end of May. They are preparing the release of their entire summer and fall line.

Bronson, with his forward-thinking mission, is cultivating a legacy for his children, Jadyn and Jordyn.

“With FatBoi, I position myself so that my children do not feel the impact of what I felt [ perfecting someone else’s craft ] “, said Bronson. “FatBoi is freedom: not only for me, but [ for ] my children.

Reginald Williams, the author of A Marginalized Voice: Devalued, Dismissed, Disenfranchised & Demonized writes about black men and holistic health issues. Please email [email protected] or visit amvonlinestore.com for more information.