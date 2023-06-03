Fashion
FatBoi Fresh Clothing: Fashion-Forward Clothing for Big and Tall Men
By Reginald Williams,
Special at AFRO
By day, Professor Floyd N. Bronson is the coordinator of the restorative justice program. But as night falls, the 25-year-old education veteran transforms into “The Professor of Fresh,” as CEO of FatBoi Fresh.
Founded in 2023, FatBoi Fresh is a lifestyle brand offering a selection of quality clothing for fashion-forward men with large or tall figures.
“Our collection features a unique combination of streetwear and modern elements for all seasons, making us a go-to destination for men in extra-large sizes and beyond,” Bronson explained. “At FatBoi, we believe that big men like to look cool too! our products with comfort, style and price in mind.
Living in a society that often appears ultra-sensitive with identity labels, it’s interesting that Bronson named his company FatBoi, a play on the pejorative term fat boy, used to mock men who are heavier. and bigger than the average male body. type. The Paterson, New Jersey native explains that the name was born out of his childhood experiences and his fashion sense as an adult. He turned those insulting experiences into an emerging business.
“As a kid, my peers called me ‘FatBoy Floyd.’ Although I didn’t like the name, I was actually a little fat boy,” Bronson said. “Thinking about that experience, using my initials” FB” and my desire to maintain a fashion-forward wardrobe as a big man, I created FatBoi Fresh. I renamed “FatBoy” to “FatBoi”, a modern spelling of the word. The “B” in the logo is the silhouette of a tall man adorning a crown. »
FatBoi Fresh represents one of the new emerging black businesses. Research reveals that African American businesses nationwide grew by approximately 100,000 between February 2020 and February 2022. From 2014 to 2018, African Americans started businesses at a rate of 20%, or approximately 8 and 9% more than white and Latino populations, respectively. The more than two million black-owned small businesses represent about three percent of all small businesses, earning about one percent of all gross revenue.
Beyond creating a clothing line that fills a fashion void, Bronson’s biggest mission is ownership.
Invest in yourself
“When you’re on the move, you don’t even own your time,” Bronson said of his job. “Since you don’t own your time, you are always trading time for money. My current situation
[as an educational coordinator
] forces me to be in a situation where a lot of work hours are put in, but I’m just perfecting other people’s craft. With FatBoi, I own my next move. It’s not about FatBoi but about what results from FatBoi’s success. It creates a legacy for my children.
Although entrepreneurship in black communities continues to grow, rudimentary job offers of nine to five jobs continue to provide economic stability for black families. When it comes to the 40-hour workweek, Bronson thinks black talents often benefit their employers more.
Despite having $1.6 trillion in purchasing power, economists suggest black people own on average one-sixth the wealth of white Americans. The purchasing power of blacks is equal to the gross national income of Russia and Brazil, and higher than that of Australia and Spain. The intersection between black purchasing power and the wealth gap deficit is inspirational for Bronson.
Recognizing the importance of African American entrepreneurs like Madame CJ Walker, Jeremiah Hamilton and Mary Ellen Pleasants, who understood the value of business ownership and its effects on the black family and community. Bronson knows that building a business and following in ancestral footsteps won’t happen by trying to accumulate wealth through employment or college.
“I do not
[put
] down education. I don’t touch education, I got four degrees,” Bronson explained. “As an educator, I’m always an advocate for education, but when I think of those four degrees, they’re just receipts of completion. They didn’t come with guarantees. I have already invested $247,000 in the American education system. Imagine if I invested $247,000 in FatBoi Fresh. Imagine if I had invested $247,000 in Floyd Bronson. Imagine if I had invested $247,000 in
[my children
] Jadyn Bronson and Jordyn Bronson. Now I will bet on myself. If I had invested that money, I would see more than the six figures I earn per year as an educator, even making business mistakes.
The painful obstacles of entrepreneurship
The joy of trading often comes up against obstacles such as lack of time, funding, and unexpected setbacks that spur emotional pain. Many budding entrepreneurs see challenges and setbacks as the enemies of starting a business. But Bronson sees these obstacles as part of the process.
In his efforts to secure the launch of his summer line, Bronson suffered several unfortunate setbacks. The relationship with his original supplier deteriorated and delayed production, but he shared that the lessons learned were invaluable. Bronson invested thousands of dollars in finding a new supplier only to source products that did not satisfy him. Even after finding the right supplier, he faced issues receiving his product due to holiday delays, religious observance delays, shipping delays, and customs. Each impediment caused the CEO of FatBoi Fresh to miss the delivery dates promised to customers and tested his confidence.
“As a small business, there are setbacks and you have to adjust things,” Bronson said. But that’s no excuse not to go all the way. We all see the strengths and the wins, but people don’t want to share the downsides.
The FatBoi Freshs summer line was launched at the end of May. They are preparing the release of their entire summer and fall line.
Bronson, with his forward-thinking mission, is cultivating a legacy for his children, Jadyn and Jordyn.
“With FatBoi, I position myself so that my children do not feel the impact of what I felt
[perfecting someone else’s craft
]“, said Bronson. “FatBoi is freedom: not only for me, but
[for
] my children.
Reginald Williams, the author of A Marginalized Voice: Devalued, Dismissed, Disenfranchised & Demonized writes about black men and holistic health issues. Please email [email protected] or visit amvonlinestore.com for more information.
|
Sources
2/ https://afro.com/fatboi-fresh-clothes-fashion-forward-clothing-for-big-and-tall-men/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ludington’s Skiba reach tennis semi-finals | Ludington daily news
- FatBoi Fresh Clothing: Fashion-Forward Clothing for Big and Tall Men
- ATC judge says Imran will have to appear in court to get his car back
- Trump News Today: Donald Trump boasts of a tough stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin
- Jokowi’s message to Hajj officers shows professionalism
- Google adds new features to Android
- United States-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Ministerial Meeting (TMM) Joint Press Release > US Department of Defense > Announcement
- Analyst breaks down Trump flip-flopping ‘in the wake’
- What is human metapneumovirus? CDC reports unusual surge in respiratory virus
- Earthquake information: weak mag. 2.4 earthquake – 19 km south of Frankston East, Victoria, Australia, on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM (GMT +10)
- US and Chinese defense officials discuss at key summit
- Nebraska-Wyoming 6-Man All-Star Football Game Friday at CSC – KCSR/KBPY