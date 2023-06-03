Fashion
Things You Didn’t Know They Needed: Men’s Edition – 50 IS NOT OLD
If you’re looking for gifts to give your father, husband, son, or son-in-law for Father’s Day, today’s post is full of handy and practical tools and gadgets they’re sure to love. You can even bookmark this post to save stocking stuffer or birthday gift ideas for later in the year. I thought of my husband, Joe, and the things I thought he might like or use when I was writing this post, but I guarantee the gentlemen in your life will love the items on this list of things including they didn’t know they needed!
1. Dad Battery Storage System
If you don’t have a junk drawer full of random batteries, then you’ve really got life figured out, LOL. This Battery Daddy storage system has space for 180 batteries. It’s sleek and compact enough to fit in a drawer (like in his toolbox). It also has a built-in battery tester so you don’t keep old, dead batteries.
Whether you just like to hang out on the patio or enjoy camping, these are the best invention ever to get rid of pesky bugs! I can just see Joe swatting bugs like he’s a tennis pro.
3. Digital tape measure
Reading those tiny lines on a tape measure can be a difficult task, especially if your guy has trouble seeing or has forgotten to take his reading glasses! This digital tape measure displays the measurement digitally. It also records their measurement which is very useful.
If a guy in your life travels often for work or pleasure, he’ll love this anti-theft, water-resistant backpack. It also has a luggage strap, allowing them to place it on top of their suitcase.
5. Maui Jim Sunglasses
Have you ever worn Maui Jim sunglasses? They produce amazing and vibrant colors. My husband and I both love them! They are a bit of an investment, but they have an excellent warranty policy.
6. What I Like About Dad Fill-in Journal
There’s absolutely no such thing as a heartfelt gift and keepsake, in my opinion! If you’re confused about what they would like, finding sentimental gifts to give your father, husband, son or son-in-law for Father’s Day is the best! This fillable journal is sure to bring tears or smiles when he opens it up and reads everything his kids have said about him.
7. Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer
The grill master, meat smoker or home chef in your life needs this wireless smart meat thermometer! The wireless probe and phone app allows you to monitor your meat from inside the house, in the office, in the swimming pool, etc., and send an alert to your phone to notify you that your meat has reached the desired temperature and is ready. to delete.
8. Gooseneck Tablet Holder
This tablet stand is a simple tool that can have such an impact. It positions your iPad or tablet in the perfect position so you can watch your favorite show while you walk on the treadmill, lie in bed, display a recipe while you cook, display a digital sheet music while you play of your instrument, and much more!
