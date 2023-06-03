Fashion
This new $36 summer dress is trending on Amazon
Need one summer dress or three? This just came out V-neck maxi dress may be the thing.
Although brand newAmazon customers are already reporting buying the Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress with Pockets Anrabess in multiple colors (good thing it comes in 16 options). A buyer who owns the dress in three colors (and just ordered a fourth) said it was easy to dress up and down and said she loves the style’s easy care and flowing fit.
The sleeveless dress has a flattering V-neck and ruffles below the bust and above the hem. Its ankle length provides great coverage, but its airy shape won’t cling to the body on the hottest days of summer, making it a great option for staying comfortable in the heat without wearing a lot. of skin.
Buy it! Anrabess Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress with Pockets in Black$35.99; amazon.com
Early reviews of the dress, which comes in sizes SXL, call it both flattering and comfortable. A customer who has already bought two and shared that they plan to buy a few more called it the perfect summer dress, thanks to the lightweight fabric. I will get a lot of wear and tear from this, they wrote.
By far, one of the most positive comments from reviewers has to do with every dress wearer’s favorite feature: the pockets! It has one on each side at hip level so you can easily unload your keys or phone and free your hands. I really like this dress. Soft fabric, it has pockets and fits me well, wrote a criticwho gave the dress a perfect five-star rating.
The casual style is easy to throw on for errands, travel days, or even as a cover up at the beach or pool. The simple silhouette is easy to dress down with a change from flip-flops to heeled sandals and swapping out a daytime tote for a cute clutch.
A criticwho explained that he had bought sundresses without much luck, wrote: [Im] so grateful that i finally found one that fits and looks cute. They called it very flattering and comfortable and added that I can wear it with a jacket or a scarf for a change, or just.
Besides the pockets, an unforgettable detail of the Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Dress with Pockets Anrabess is its price. It’s just $36, no wonder people pick it up in multiples.
