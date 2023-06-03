Fashion
New buy-sell clothing store opens in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) – A business focused on affordability, sustainability and inclusion officially opens Saturday in the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
The new store, Impossible Colors LLC, is a local buy-sell clothing store that offers a wide variety of sizes, prices and handmade products.
But this colorful shop has a much deeper meaning than just being a new venture for consumers to enjoy – it’s part of setting a precedent for others.
What are impossible colors?
The vintage store came together organically, said co-owners (and partners) Liz Wolf and Shawn Muhammad.
Wolf, who hails from Oakland, Calif., grew up buying used goods and collecting vintage pieces — a passion she pursued even when she moved to Cincinnati in 2013.
After years of selling merchandise and making art in her home, she was ready for her next move.
In January 2023, Muhammad and Wolf were at a family birthday party when she had an idea of what she wanted to do next.
I want to open a store with you, she told him.
Six months later, impossible colors LLC was born.
It all happened very fortuitously, she said in retrospect.
From patterned blazers and funky wolf tees to wall decor and retro sunglasses, the store has a bit of something for everyone.
Vintage, second-hand and sustainable shopping is the future of fashion, Wolf and Muhammad said. Young people in particular make it a priority to change the world in real time. Monoculture is less and less a badge of honor and more and more people want to look like themselves rather than the rest of the world. Second-hand clothes are also often the only way for low-income people to stay in shape. We want people to dress well, think differently and be able to feed their families.
Walking in the Impossible Colors, customers will be greeted with what looks like a chic and vibrant home.
Sitting under a disco ball on the left side of the main entrance is a white leather sofa surrounded by a room in pink, blue, purple, green and orange hues.
Shelves of vintage or second-hand clothing line the edges of the shop from front to back and hide in plain sight on tables and shelves, are various entities, such as homemade stickers, artwork local art or even practical products for the home.
While the shop is a collection of vintage art, designs and items, Wolf and Muhammad say affordability and community are things they wanted to consider when they started Impossible Colors.
We prioritize community and affordability and know access may be limited to those with the deepest fashion pockets, they said. By staying focused on the city community as a whole, and Walnut Hills in particular, we have an incredible opportunity to invite our neighbors and friends to some kind of interactive shopping experience that they will benefit from and can relate to. allow. Vintage can be very expensive and we hope to bridge the gap between historically more valuable items and everyday wear.
Customers can also sell or trade their vintage and second-hand items in Impossible Colors on select Sundays.
More than just a business
When it comes to owning a business in Cincinnati, it’s rare to have someone like Wolf, a woman, or Muhammad, a black man, as your storefront owner, according to data collected by the US Census Bureau.
In 2017, 91.7% of Cincinnati businesses were non-minority owned and 8.3% were minority owned, according to the Annual Company Survey.
That same year, 77.1% of businesses were owned by men and 22.9% by women.
If you grow up seeing only one type of person in positions of power, creativity, and financial freedom, you naturally think they’re the only type of people allowed to express and experience these things, the researchers said. co-owners. We are black women and black owned and operated in an industry that is predominantly run by white men, so we hope our presence in the neighborhood can help the children here see that there is room for them to live. , shopping and creating their own future.
Muhammad went on to explain what he was interested in pursuing as a career growing up in Dayton.
I’ve always had the mentality of someone who should be a business owner, but growing up as a black kid was something I didn’t know I was capable of, he said. -he explains.
Both men went on to emphasize how important they believe representation is, especially for companies like theirs.
We are well aware that the majority of businesses are owned and operated by white men and that work is often done by people from BIPOC where the wealth gap remains high and the customer experience for people of color may be non-existent or, at the very least, uncomfortable, Wolf and Muhammad said. Our neighborhood is predominantly black with lower incomes and strong community ties. For us to be part of – not despite – this community, we have so many opportunities to inspire, include and integrate people who probably wouldn’t have been before.
Note: The US Census Bureau has not updated its Cincinnati business owner demographics since 2017.
Impossible colors is located at 291 East McMillian St. in Walnut Hills and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Sunday is also a sales and trading day for the store.
