Fashion shows benefit children’s behavioral health and education





Several fashion shows held on May 19 raised funds for important causes, including education and children’s behavioral health. The exemplary day included many runway styles from local boutiques and artists as well as national designers competing for a spot at San Diego Fashion Week. HATS OFF to the children Hat fashion was celebrated at the 20th annual HATS off to Children fundraiser hosted by Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary’s Del Mar Unit. This luncheon and fashion show was held at Dolce in Rancho Santa Fe on May 19 to benefit the Eating Disorders/Medical Behavior Unit at Rady Childrens Hospital in San Diego. Before the fashion show began, unit president Susan Darnall greeted the group which included event presidents Leticia Smith and Marina Tsvyk. Andrea Naversen, editor of Ranch and Coast Magazine, received a special award. She received this year’s Top Hat award because she co-founded Hats Off to Children 20 years ago and has been a member of the Del Mar Unit since 1994. Dr. Tammy Maginot, Ph.D., pediatric psychologist and director from the Medical Behavioral Psychology Unit, explained how important this fundraiser is for the behavioral health work being done at Rady Childrens Hospital in San Diego. The crowd eagerly awaited the fashion show which kicked off after a delicious lunch. The theme was finding the perfect hat for opening day racing in Del Mar. Co-owners Rochelle Johnson and Sheree Bergthold of TRE Boutique brought apparel from their two locations in Del Mar and Encinitas. These elegant garments were topped with hats by Diana Cavagnaro and Jennifer Buckley. Tassel & Rock and Amy Joy Jewelry completed the models’ look. Net proceeds benefit behavioral health initiatives at Rady Childrens Hospital in San Diego. For more information, visit: rchadelmar.org. Fashion 4 Passion Fashion 4 Passion & Purpose presented an Eco-Friendly Fashion Party on May 19 at the Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe. This event was hosted by the Miraclecatcher Foundation which benefits two schools and three non-profit organizations in seven countries. The mistress of ceremonies was Micaela Bellopede, who is the founder of the Miraclecatcher Foundation. The audience was treated to entertainment by Grammy-winning Septimius the Great. Originally, 19 eco-designers from five cities submitted their designs for consideration. Eight finalists were selected to present their upcycled, recycled and eco-responsible creations. The main goal here was to give these designers the stage to promote the message of sustainability for our planet. Many of the chosen finalists owned their own labels and brands while others were students at Mesa College and Otis College in Los Angeles. Five eminent judges were on hand to award the prizes. Saki won third prize, a VIP ticket to San Diego Fashion Week in October. Agazly won second prize in the Peoples Choice category, earning her a spot to show off her collection at FWSD. Following this, the excitement set in while waiting for the winner of the evening to be announced. First prize went to Jnissi Bogarin, who received $5,000 for her incredible collection. For more information visit: facebook.com/TheMiraclecatcherFoundation Events to come PAWSitively Pride is a free event from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Westfield Mission Valley next to Daniels Jewelers. Dogs Days of Summer Fashion Show to celebrate PRIDE. San Diego Swim Week The collective previews the San Diego Swim Week parade on Sunday, June 4 at 1 p.m. at Alila Marea Resort. Tickets at: SanDiegoSwimWeek.com Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally acclaimed couture milliner based in Alpine, California. Learn more about our hat designer, teacher and blogger at www.DianaCavagnaro.com

