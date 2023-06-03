Kate Middleton’s Casual Summer Dresses Are Easy-To-Do Looks





Kate Middleton’s wardrobe is filled with pieces that showcase her refined and sophisticated style all year round. In the winter, you can find her in tailored woolen coats, jewel-toned pantsuits or blazers while carrying out royal duties, such as visiting her. patronages. Once the season heats up, however, she trades in her more restrictive, fitted pieces for breathable, relaxed summer dresses. Middleton could opt for a marigold yellow number that hits at the ankles or a puffy cotton smocked look, worn with her favorite footwear: espadrille sandals. If you’re having trouble remembering exactly what the Princess of Wales has worn in summers past, let us remind you below. TZR has rounded up some of the casual yet chic royal dresses to provide style inspiration for your next three months. Spoiler alert: one of our favorite outfits of the bunch is her red off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown from 2017. The bright silhouette, which seemed slightly edgy for its fairly conservative styling, is an all-occasion look you can easily pull off . in your own special occasion outfit rotation. Without further ado, check out the five easiest and airiest summer dresses in Middletons’ closet. If you like one (or all of them), we’ve provided similar options to purchase each. Graphic print dress Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment In July 2019, Middleton wore this Sandro print dress to the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. The clever square print added a playful personality to the otherwise classic design. She finished her look with Castaer wedge espadrilles (another go-to) and dangling earrings from Accessorize. A smocked dress Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images How befitting Middleton to wear this royal blue dress! Tory Burch’s smocked look was one of many effortless pieces she wore on a trip to Belize in March 2022. She completed the look with Szane earrings, Stuart Weitzman wedges and a pretty fan clutch Anya Hindmarch! A floral dress Pool WPA/Getty Images Entertainment Middleton wore this puff-sleeve floral dress from Faithfull the Brand while visiting a hospice in June 2020. And while you can easily pull a color from the cheery print to coordinate your accessories, a neutral accent as evidenced the royal with its timeless wedges espadrille is another surefire way to go. An off-the-shoulder dress Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a vibrant off-the-shoulder number, Middleton beamed red at Queen Elizabeth’s birthday party in July 2017. And while the added show of skin was definitely bolder for her, she kept things in good taste by staying with discreet beige heels and a minimum of jewelry. A polka dot dress Karwai Tang/WireImage To attend a tennis match in July 2022, Middleton wore a refined but effortless look by Alessandra Rich. She often wears polka dot pieces see Exhibit A And part B so if you really want to channel its summery vibe, it’s best to invest in this model. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

