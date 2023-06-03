Larking, Bookstore Sales and Yellow Silk Pajamas





Dear readers, Technically, I have a rule that for every book I take home, I have to donate one somewhere else. But until there’s no more room on the bookshelves or on the coffee table, and I have to resort to piling books in big, rickety piles on the floor, it’s not a rule that I tend to apply. Of course, I have no reason to attend my library’s biannual book sale, but I do. (There was a time when I even volunteered there, just to be one of the first buyers.) What do I find there? All. A few years ago, I retrieved a 1957 manual, the Better Homes & Gardens Handymans Book, which I refer to for basic home repairs. Last year I bought a beautifully illustrated little book called The ABC of Cocktails, published 60 years ago, full of drinks I had never heard of like Cuban apricots and clover clubs, as well as ‘a strange cookbook, Large Quantity Recipes, published in 1951, which tells readers how to, say, make a beetroot cocktail for 50. whose pages are dog-eared, stiff with dried dough, or, more interestingly, annotated . Never again ! someone angrily scribbled over the salad recipe from the ranch fridge in a crumbling Dallas Junior League cookbook.) But the best finds are the tattered paperbacks, the fiction I’ve never read and didn’t know I needed. Tina Jordan

Last year I bought two of Rex Stouts famous Nero Wolfe mysteries that I had never read. There are, I’ve since learned, dozens of them, though the ones I got were #13, And Be a Villain, and #30, a short story collection called And Four to Go. It killed me not to start at #1 (I’m one to read in order), but I took the plunge. I was instantly smitten with Wolfe, a curmudgeon who hates to leave his luxurious 35th Street brownstone, where he tends to his rare orchids and consumes huge gourmet meals concocted by his chef, Fritz, while solving crimes. with his sidekick Archie Goodwin. The mysteries in both of these books are fairly standard cyanide poisonings, but Wolfe is the attraction, a gorgeous, eccentric detective with a passion for yellow silk pajamas, comfy chairs, and the word flummery. Lord Peter Wimsey and Hercule Poirot look pale and dull in comparison. Read if you like: Dorothy Sayers, Louise Penny, Josephine Tey, PD James

Available from: Libraries and bookstores (although you may need to place an order). I discovered the audio versions, which are excellent.

It was a real find in a library: a satirical novel that confuses the workings of a fictional book review that bears a great resemblance to The New York Times Book Review, written by someone who has been, for years, editor at the New York Times Book Review. (He took early retirement after the first two chapters were published in The Nation, and later said I made up the facts, but not the spirit.) A dispatch from the stuffy, starchy world of 1980s literary criticism may not sound appealing, but The Belles Lettres Papers is prickly, delightfully fun, brimming with thinly veiled characters and plenty of editing scandals. The Times reviewed the book under the title Anyone We Know?, saying: The tone is conniving and satirical, with a vengeful edge, and the jokes are numerous references to authors and critics known primarily to other authors and critics, many sharp beards and tinkling keys. Read if you like: Book industry novels such as The Man on the Third Floor, by Anne Bernays; Three Martini Breakfast, by Suzanne Rindell; and The Accident, by Chris Pavone

Available from: Libraries

Why not you Become a WIDE? Lara Maiklem, a London mud minion, digs through the rubble deposited on the banks of the Thames at low tide and finds historic gems: Roman brooches, Elizabethan coins, medieval shoe buckles, Tudor shoes. But as she explains in A Field Guide to Larking, you don’t have to live near a river to have fun: Larking is the art of searching for things that don’t belong, ownerless objects that were lost, thrown away and moved. The world is full of unsung wonders, you just need to slow down long enough to find them.

Get totally and completely LOST in The Master Theorem: A Book of Puzzles, Intrigue and Wit, which is so diabolical that it almost instills escape room panic?

Take a bite by Philip Sparrow Tells All: Lost Essays by Samuel Steward, Writer, Professor, Tattoo Artist, originally published in The Illinois Dental Journal in the 1940s? I promise there are no teeth or anything dental in these biting, soulful, Sedaris-style takes on everything from crypto and bodybuilding to Gertrude Stein, Chicago, ballet and male fashion. Thank you for being subscribed Dive deeper into New York Times books or our reading recommendations. If you like what you read, consider recommending it to others. They can register here. Browse all of our subscriber-only newsletters here. Friendly reminder: check the books at your local library! Many libraries allow you to reserve copies online. Send your comments on the newsletter to [email protected].

