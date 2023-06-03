Fashion
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s dazzling golden fashion moments
From their early days as royals to their ups and downs in front of the press and public, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s fashion choices have been a much-discussed aspect of their personalities.
Whether they dress to impress at state events or pay subtle tributes to the causes and communities they visit, the royal sisters-in-law have earned loyal fashion fan bases. This contributes to the economic power they wield in the retail sphere, dubbed the “Kate Effect” and “Meghan Effect”.
During their royal weddings, Kate and Meghan developed their own styles, mostly sticking to solid color outfits of coat dresses or coordinating suits. On rare occasions, however, princesses have branched out into metallic shades, making a shimmering appearance on a red carpet or complementing the ornate surroundings of palaces or prestigious residences.
Here, Newsweek look at some of Meghan and Kate’s most dazzling golden fashion moments.
Kate: Official dinner in Sweden, January 2018
During an official visit to Norway and Sweden in 2018 with Prince William – and while she was expecting her third child, Prince Louis – Kate debuted one of her most cutting-edge fashion looks- guards.
For a dinner at the British Ambassador’s residence in Stockholm, the Princess wore a floor-length gold evening gown designed by British-Canadian fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu. The dress featured a large scale floral print with a high ruffled neckline and bell sleeves.
Meghan: Official reception in Morocco, February 2019
For a 2019 visit to Morocco with Prince Harry while she was expecting her first child, Prince Archie, Meghan wore a couture kaftan ensemble, inspired by the modest dress worn by local women, which was made by Parisian fashion house Christian Dior.
The dress featured elegant cross-shoulder drapery with rhinestone embellishments along the widened sleeve openings. The Duchess paired the dress with gold Dior accessories: a pair of the house’s “D-Moi” high-heeled pumps and the bee-adorned satin clutch.
Meghan: Buckingham Palace, March 2019
On March 5, 2019, Meghan attended a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of her father-in-law, King Charles, as Prince of Wales at the State Apartments at Buckingham Palace.
For the occasion, the Duchess wore a gold and silver silk jacquard midi dress paired with a simple white coat. The designer of the dress has not been identified, but the coat was made by Amanda Wakeley, Princess Diana’s former favorite designer.
The gold and silver dress complemented the ornate white salon the royals were photographed in before heading to the reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth.
Kate: BAFTA Awards in London, February 2020
For several years, Kate accompanied William to the annual BAFTA Film Awards in London. William is the boss of the organization.
In 2020, the Princess continued her tradition of again wearing key evening wear pieces for the event by appearing in an Alexander McQueen-designed evening gown first worn in 2012.
The dress was designed in 2012 by the designer of her wedding dress to be worn at a state dinner during a visit to Malaysia. The dress is embroidered with hundreds of golden hibiscus flowers, Malaysia’s national flower.
The images suggest the princess altered the sleeves of the dress slightly before wearing it again and also highlighted the gold accents with gold accessories in the form of glittery heeled pumps by Jimmy Choo and a handbag by Anya Hindmarch.
Kate: Bond film premiere in London, September 2021
One of Kate’s most defining red carpet moments was in 2021 when she attended the royal premiere of the James Bond film no time to die alongside William and King Charles and Queen Camilla (when they were Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall).
For the event, Kate debuted a shimmering new gold evening dress by British designer Jenny Packham, complete with a sequin-embroidered cape that falls from the shoulders.
Meghan: Women of Vision Awards in New York, May 2023
Honored at the Women of Vision Awards in midtown Manhattan on May 16, Meghan made an impression wearing a shimmering gold-panelled midi dress by designer Johanna Ortiz.
Ortiz, who was born in Colombia, is known for her bold designs that are inspired by a desire to empower women. The awards ceremony was Meghan’s first major public appearance since the release of the couple’s Netflix docuseries and the publication of SpareHarry’s explosive memories.
The Duchess paired her dress with gold accessories, including a pair of Tom Ford metallic heeled sandals and a Carolina Herrera “Metropolitan Insignia” clutch.
James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek‘s royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on NewsweekIt is The Royal’s Facebook page.
Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected]. We would love to hear from you.
|
