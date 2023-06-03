Auburn baseball ironically fell to Penn, but ‘the season is not over’





AUBURN Sometimes you’re on the safe side of a well-executed game. Other times you’re on the wrong side. Typically, it will even out over time. The World tied Auburn baseball Friday night in a 6-3 loss to Penn at Plainsman Park. Coach Butch Thompson’s Tigers beat Oregon State last year at the Corvallis Super Regional to qualify for the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2019. The winning run was scored by Bobby Peirce in the sixth round, as he slipped home after Brody Moore. tapped a perfectly placed bunt on the first base line. JOHN COHEN CONTRACT:Here’s how much Auburn’s director of athletics is expected to earn FOOTBALL AUBURN:Breaking down what the Tigers have won, lost in the transfer portal this offseason The script was flipped on the Tigers this year. Hosting an NCAA Regional Tournament for the second straight season, Auburn fell to the Quakers after scoring three runs in the top of the 11th inning. Two of those runs were courtesy of safety pressure. “That’s how we got to Omaha last year,” Thompson recalled after the game. “We absolutely made a safety to move on to the College World Series. You’re not in a very good defensive posture there if that bunt gets executed, and I thought they executed a couple of bunts. We knew exactly that. was the game and it was to come. … “I thought that was exactly what they needed to do in this situation. Executed well. And we definitely had a few shots, probably, before that, especially being the home team to (score) a point. We didn’t couldn’t do it.” Penn’s pitchers were in control for most of the game. Auburn scored three runs, but none went through the plate because of a hit; the Quakers walked two with the bases loaded and allowed another run to score on a slow dribbler on the third base line, which resulted in a fielder being picked. The bats need to be better for the Tigers to win four straight games and move on to another super regional. It starts with beating Southern Miss on Saturday (2 p.m. CT, TBA). For them, the opportunity for a well-executed game will present itself and the pendulum will swing back. “No time to be sad tonight,” said Kason Howell when asked what the message to his teammates would be. “It hurts, but that’s baseball and we have another chance to go play tomorrow. Coach Thompson always says we can be sad when the season is over. “Well, the season is not over.” Richard Silva is the author of Auburn Athletic Beats for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

