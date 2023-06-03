Hawks fall heartbreakingly in state opener | High school sports

LEXINGTON With the tying run in scoring position, the LaRue County Hawks thought victory was within reach on Friday afternoon.
Trailing by one in the last inning with two outs, Junior Daniel Allen singled out a line to center field with second Lucas Evans at second base.
Coach Kellen Lobb didn’t hesitate to send Evans home to try and force a tie with the Whitley County Colonels in the first round of the Clarks Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament.
But freshman center fielder Dee Parker threw a frozen rope throw to catcher Hunter Wilson, throwing Evans to the plate and preserving Whitley County’s 4-3 win at Counter Clocks Field.
LaRue County nearly pulled off a comeback after falling 4-0 in five innings, but couldn’t finish it.
We’ve been there before, Lobb said. We were down 3-0 against Taylor (County), and we lost all year against many teams. But we never stopped and we kept going. We persevered and we didn’t give up, and that’s who we are.
Today, unfortunately, we made three mistakes and when you come to tournaments, you have to be error-free to win games like this, he added. But I’m proud of them. They fought back.
The Colonels (36-4) survived and advanced while the Hawks saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion.
After freshman Ryan Hughes doubled with one out, Evans took over as courtesy runner. Allen brought in a single down the middle on the first pitch of the bat and Evans took a big leap from the second, but the home pitch beat him by a good margin as Whitley County held on for their fifth victory in a point of the season. .
I’m super proud of this fight, said LaRue County senior Sean Rivera. I knew from the beginning that it doesn’t matter how far we are. If they were downed, they were always going to retaliate. The game is not over.
The Hawks, as they did against Taylor County in the 5th Region Tournament semifinals, clawed their way back against the Colonels.
After Whitley County took a 4-0 lead on a solo home run to the left of Wilson, senior Carson Childress started the rally with a single to score Allen and make it 4-1. Following a pitching change, Childress scored on a wild pitch and senior Tate Wootton had an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-3.
The momentum was beginning to shift over to LaRue County.
We kind of ran out of life and didn’t want it to end, Childress said. We started doing more and we started getting hits. We fought very hard to come back.
Woottons hit eighth grader Cole Miller, and the Hawks and their fans were back.
There was new life on the LaRue County side of the stadium, which was filled with royal blue and white.
It was amazing. It was amazing, Wootton said of his last at bat. It was the best hit of my life, and I will definitely remember it.
A full return, however, just wasn’t meant to be.
The Hawks finished the season with a 22-15 record. They won the fourth baseball region title in school history, joining those of 1969, 2003 and 2018.
After how far it’s come this season, LaRue County hopes its next appearance in the state tournament will be faster than the last.
Mistakes happen, you just hope they don’t come back and bite you, Lobb said. But we fought back and fought, and I’m as proud of them as when we won the regional championship.