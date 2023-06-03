Fashion
15 Best Anthropologie Styles to Buy in June: Dresses, Skirts, More
Let’s call a spade a spade, I spend a lot of time browsing Anthropology. So, as someone who devotes many hours of their work week to checking out what’s new from the retailer, I think I know pretty well what’s worth buying (and passing on) on the site.
That said, there are a lot of good things going on right now. As many. That you are shopping for a weddinga big work event or a simple summer gathering, I’ve found 15 new releases from Anthropologie that will get the job done with flying colors.
To pick up 15 Anthropologie finds worthy of your wishlist in June, check out my picks below.
All eyes will be on you at your next event in this feminine midi dress.
Did someone say vacation? Jet set in style in this pretty V-neck shift dress.
Whether dressed up or down, this scalloped eyelet blouse is a summer staple.
Even when forecasts hit double digits, it’s a good idea to have a diaper on hand.
This luxury polo sweater is made from 100% cotton and is the perfect summer sweater, yes, perfect.
This gorgeous cotton romper exudes an “Alice in Wonderland” energy, don’t you think?
This flattering corset top is a flirty companion to your favorite skirt or slacks.
This adorable puff sleeve dress is perfect for the warmer months ahead.
This pretty cotton blouse is available in two designs: a classic white and a pretty black pattern.
We are head over heels obsessed with this cute scalloped skirt for summer. Its buttoned front and floral print give the mini a retro look.
Anthropologie’s shoppers call it a “magnificent” top and say it looks “awesome” with high-waisted pants.
Picture this: an espresso martini, live music on a terrace and this ruched skirt printed with its matching top.
This versatile midi skirt features an A-line hem and center back zipper that makes it easy to slip on and take off.
This lovely linen jumpsuit is the perfect choice for farmer’s market mornings or take a walk on vacation.
That’s it, we did it; we found the perfect summer wedding guest dress. You can thank us later.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And instagram.
