Where to find Fashion Passion in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Are you trying to find Fashion Passion in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?Players of the game’s prequel,breath of the wild, will likely remember this Gerudo Shop and its Gerudo Secret Club as the only place to buy the coveted Desert Voe armor set. Fortunately, Fashion Passion and its secret room are still present in Tears of the Kingdom.Unfortunately, it’s a little harder to get into now due to the changes happening around Gerudo Town. If you are trying to find a way to Fashion Passion in Tears of the Kingdom, This guide is for you.

How to Find Fashion Passion and the Gerudo Secret Club

In order to find Fashion Passion in tears of the kingdom, you will need to have discovered Gerudo Town first. The store can be found anytime after finding the town, whether or not you’ve defeated the regional boss; if you haven’t already, head southwest through the sandstorm until you find Gerudo Town. Surprisingly, the town is completely deserted – you can find the Gerudo in an underground shelter, but that’s not what we’re here for.

Instead, enter Gerudo Town through the main gate. On the left side of the main street, you will see a closed store with a sign saying “Fashion Passion: Open at Kara Kara Bazaar”. If you are interested, you can find the Desert Voe Headband at the Kara Kara Bazaar, but we are trying to find a way to access the entire store.

To do this, go down the alley to the right of the shop. In the driveway you will find a side door that leads to Fashion Passion. This is where the entrance to the Gerudo Secret Club was found inbreath of the wildbut inTears of the Kingdom, there is no password to enter. Store workers Greta and Perda can be heard talking about how they blocked the door.

This will bring in Passion for Fashion a bit tricky. However, like many other locked door puzzles in tears of the kingdomthe answer is to use Ascend and enter that way.

How to get into fashion passion in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Leave the driveway with the gate and return to the main street. Turn right, return to the main entrance, then turn right again. You will see a water drain leading to the city sewers at the entrance of another side street. Jump on it, but instead of falling completely, use the paraglider to slow your descent and maneuver to a small opening halfway down the shaft. Crouch and crawl through the opening, and you’ll find yourself in a different tunnel, this one with a bunch of stone columns.

Then you will have to stand in the middle of the columns at the coordinates (-3791, -2919, 0032).Here use To go up on the stone ceiling above you, and you’ll spawn in the middle of a store. Talk to the shopkeeper Greta and she will explain that it is the Gerudo Secret Club. Congratulations, you’re part of it! You can find the Desert Voe shoulder pad and pants for sale here, as well as the sand and snow bootswhich increase movement speed in sand and snow, respectively.

To enter more easily next time, destroy the large box blocking the door of the store or use Ultrahand to dismiss it. You can now enter through the alley door, so you won’t have to crawl through the city sewers every time you want to buy a new piece of armor at Fashion Passion or the Gerudo Secret Club at tears of the kingdom.

If you enjoyed this guide and are looking for more tears of the kingdomcontent, stay tuned to The Nerd Stash for more game news, guides, and more!