Getting closer to measuring fashion’s true carbon footprint

To become aVogue BusinessMember and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter,Click here. The fashion industry is responsible for 1.8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a report released today by the Apparel Impact Institute (AII), a figure significantly lower to the previous one,often quoted estimates 8 or even 10%. But that doesn’t mean that fashion is unhooked from its shows. On the contrary, say the authors, their calculations show that more action is needed, and that it is needed quickly. Learn more Fashion’s climate goals have a funding problem There’s a funding gap in fashion’s sustainability commitments, highlighted in a new report estimating a $1 trillion shortfall to meet decarbonization goals. We unpack where, why and how to fix it. All sectors, frankly all countries, need to decarbonize about half by 2030 and net zero by 2050, says Michael Sadowski, sustainability consultant and report author. Titled Progress Report Against the Roadmap to Net Zero, the report aims to both provide an update to the Net Zero Roadmap published by AII and the World Resources Institute in 2021 and to inspire accelerated action. within the fashion industry, in part by highlighting successful case studies where companies that have committed to reducing emissions have results to show for. Were seeing significant increases in preferred materials, significant investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency by factory groups and by brands, Sadowski says. We need to hold companies accountable for driving emissions, and obviously we need more and more of the industry involved. But I am cautiously optimistic. Compiling data from Textile Exchange, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and Worldly (formerly Higg Co), Sadowski and the AII research team estimate that apparel sector emissions were 0.897 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2021, which represents approximately 1.8% of global emissions. which they say represents an increase of 0.87% from two years prior. This puts the industry on a dire path: Assuming business-as-usual growth, the report says fashion emissions are expected to reach 1.266 gigatonnes in 2030. Staying in a 1.5°C trajectory, however, requires the 2030 level to drop to at least 0.489 gigatons rather than climb. And the increase over the past two years, despite the investments fashion has already made in climate action, shows just how much work the industry still needs to do.

