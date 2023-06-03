JEE Advanced 2023 Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code to Follow





Advanced JEE 2023:The 2023 Advanced Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will take place on June 4. IIT Guwahati, the host institute, has recently released the admission cards for the exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of JEE Advanced jeeadv.ac.in

Here are some of the main exam day guidelines: Candidates must carry admission cards in the examination hall, as no student will be allowed to enter without first showing the hall tickets. Along with this, students will also be asked to present their valid original photo ID (one of the following: Aadhaar Card, School/College/Institute ID Card, Driving License, Voter ID Card, passport, PAN card and the certificate signed with the photographer). Only candidates with a valid admission card and photo ID will be permitted to take the exam. The identity of the candidate will be verified at the center by the invigilator as well as the representatives of the IIT. No additional time will be granted to take the exam instead of the time needed to complete the formalities. Use of unfair means or impersonation during the exam will be considered a serious offense and may result in legal action. All candidates will be required to go through a thorough and mandatory search before entering the test center. <br /> Candidates are allowed to carry pens, pencils, drinking water in transparent bottles, uploaded admission card and original photo ID card only. — Items such as smart/digital/programmable/analog watches, cell phones, Bluetooth devices, headphones, microphones, pagers, health bracelets or any other electronic gadgets, any printed/blank/handwritten paper, dashboards, notepads, scales, erasers, geometry boxes/pencils, pouches, calculators, USB drives, electronic pens/scanners, wallets, purses, cameras, glasses or other similar items are not allowed. It is not recommended to wear charms/taweez, items containing metals such as rings, bracelets, earrings, nose pins, chains/necklaces, pendants, badges, brooches and clothing with big buttons. candidates are advised to wear open shoes such as chappals and sandals. Candidates must present themselves beforehand at the examination center and complete the necessary formalities as mentioned in the admission card. Candidates arriving at the examination center after the start of the examination in each paper (09:00 for paper 1 and 14:30 for paper 2) will not be allowed to take the exam under any circumstances. Candidates cannot leave the examination room before 12:00 p.m. for Paper 1 and before 5:30 p.m. for Paper 2. Only the answers of candidates who participated in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be assessed/scored. Thus, appearing in both event 1 and event 2 is mandatory.

