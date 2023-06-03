Dua Lipa shows off amazing physique in lingerie-inspired mini dress





We only have two words for Gen-Z It-girl, Dua Lipa, and they are; lavender dreams after her last fashion show on Friday, which saw her posing in the ultimate mini dress for her collaboration withVersace. The official Instagram account of the famous fashion house shared photos of the Levitation hitmaker, smoldering for the camera in the lingerie-inspired piece. The dress featured diamond embellished straps that perfectly framed the sultry bra-like top, officially making it the dream dress. Alongside photos of the pop star glaring dazzlingly at the camera were the words: ‘Dua Lipa with Greca Goddess mini bagFor #VersaceLaVacanza. “The lilac piece also had a big bow on her chest, adorned with the same purple rhinestones. Dua’s look was accessorized with a slew of chunky earrings that were on full display because of the star’s ’80s-inspired high ponytail who saw her raven braids swept from her perfectly made-up face. © Versace Lila Moss wore look 15 from the Dua Lipa x Donatella Versace show Her flawless makeup was a warm bronzer, dark eye makeup and trendy nude lipstick which was the perfect combination and perfectly complimented the pink-hued Versace mini bag. Dua also donned a chunky bracelet and matching rings. It’s no surprise that the stylish pic drew a slew of comments from friends and fans alike, who took to the pic’s comments section. “The dress [emojis] everything,” wrote one fan. A second added: “Dua you are GORGEOUS,” alongside a flame and red love heart emoji. A third commented: “Supermodel”. ©Instagram Dua Lipa made a case for satin pajamas in Canne The star launched her summer collection with the brand at the Cannes Film Festival last week and from what we’ve seen she looks amazing. Dua gave fans a sneak peek at the shoes from the collaboration. Jthe beautiful shoes were created in vibrant shades of pink and blue and adorned with butterflies – simply beautiful! Other photos from her time in Cannes saw Dua posing up a storm in a pair of form-fitting hot pink pajamas from her bedroom. The silky Barbie-esque ensemble featured micro shorts and a sweetheart bralette. ©Getty Dua made her red carpet debut with new boyfriend Romain Dua was the picture of the chic headboard and wore her cascading raven braids in natural waves. To the left of the star in the candid mirror snap, the pop star gave fans a glimpse of her nutritious breakfast of a giant watermelon. Cannes was extra special for the pop star as she also made her red carpet debut with her new boyfriend, director Romain Gavras. The current couple were first spotted together in February when they left the BAFTAs after party at Chiltern Firehouse together, according to the Daily mail. Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up for our HELLO! Bulletins today.

