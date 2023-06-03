Kyle Richards RHOBH Reunion Dresses in Pictures

When it comes to choosing an impeccable meeting look, Kyle Richards really shines. As an OG series,The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsThe cast member had to be glamorous for 12 meetings and each time she delivered a stunning ensemble perfectly accessorized with stunning hair and makeup to match.

While Kyle routinely drapes herself in floor-skimming numbers for fancy galas, she tends to opt for midi and mini dresses that show a bit of leg forRHOBAreunion. She doesn’t shy away from color, and some of her standouts have included blush tones, electric blue, and neon yellow. The fashion line owner emphasizes eye-catching details such as holographic fabrics, crystal embellishments, dramatic fringes and standout shoulders. And of course, her sky-high shoes and sparkling jewelry are always on point.

Although Kyle’s signature hair is long and straight, when it comes to reunions, the mom of four isn’t afraid to play around with different styles. Some of her best looks included wavy ponytails, chignons and super curly locks.

Ahead, revisit all of Kyle’s stunning reunion looks.

Kyle’s Asymmetrical Rose Gold Season 12 Reunion Dress

Even in terms of unforgettable reunion looks, Kyle’s Season 12 outfit stands out. Her holographic rose gold dress featured unique details such as padded shoulders, shoulder loops, and an asymmetrical hemline adorned with a zipper. Kyle shared with BravoTV.com backstage at the reunion that she went for a “modern vibe” with this number from The Blonds, which she accented with spike earrings and rose gold platform shoes .

She also showed off a few new looks, including a lighter hair color and new tattoos.

Kyle’s crystal-embellished cutout dress from the season 11 reunion

This eye-catching season 11 reunion look was designed by Kyle herself. The fashionista chose a navy crystal-covered David Koma mini with long sleeves and bold keyhole cutouts on the chest. Pointed-toe pumps by Rene Caovilla enhanced the look, while Lark & ​​Berry jewelry further boosted the sparkle.

Her hair has been styled into a chignon accented chignon with hair clips byAngel Gonzalez. Her makeup,Pamela Brogardiincluded dark eyeliner and nude lipstick.

by Kyle electric blue dress with fringes from the Saason 10 reunion

A virtual Season 10 reunion didn’t stop Kyle from creating a stunning ensemble. Her bright blue ankle-length dress featured structured shoulders adorned with fringe that skimmed the length of the dress. Sparkling earrings that brushed her collarbone added a touch of elegance.

Kyle wore her hair styled in a smooth, straight bun. Her makeup included blue eyeliner to match her dress and light pink lip color.

Kyle’s floor length season 9 reunion asymmetrical yellow dress

You can’t miss Kyle’s Season 9 look thanks to his neon yellow hue. The asymmetrical dress featured a single long sleeve with a shoulder pad and a slanted hem that skimmed the floor. She chose lucite heels with matching highlighter yellow toes.

“I’m going with an ’80s look because it’s very trendy right now,” Kyle told BravoTV.com backstage at the reunion. “I’m coming back with my big hair,” she added of her voluminous, curly locks.

Kyle is black, season 8 reunion off shoulder dress

For season 8, Kyle’s choice was decidedly more casual: she chose a black midi dress with an off-the-shoulder silhouette, a subtle geometric pattern and feathered details. She added a slew of cocktail rings for impact.

She wore her shoulder-skimming hair in loose waves that showed off her sparkling earrings. Her makeup included pink tones in her eyeshadow and on her lips.

Kyle’s Black and Gold Off-the-Shoulder Season 7 Reunion Dress

The Season 7 shoot saw Kyle in a color-blocked black and gold number with a knee-length hemline. The dress featured cut-out shoulders and a scoop neckline, and she added gold heeled pumps and dangling crystal earrings to finish the look.

She also wore her hair in loose waves with a center part, and her makeup included smoky eyeshadow and bright mauve lip color.

Kyle’s black and green pencil dress from the season 6 reunion

For Season 6, Kyle wore a black empire waist dress with mint green accents and mesh panels in the skirt. He also had a plunging neckline, which showed off his multiple long necklaces. Black heeled sandals with cute ankle bows, bangles and earrings added the finishing touch.

She wore her hair in long, loose waves and added green hues that played with her dress to her eyeshadow look.

by Kyle season 5 reunion long sleeve red midi dress

Scarlet was the color of the moment for Kyle’s Season 5 outfit. She wore a tight, long-sleeved pencil dress and chose fiery lipstick and nail polish to match the shade of her dress. Pointed metallic heels added just the right amount of contrast.

She wore her hair sleek and straight with a side parting.

by Kyle season 4 reunion long sleeve burgundy mini dress

Another off-the-shoulder ensemble suited Kyle in Season 4. This version came in a gorgeous burgundy hue with long sleeves and subtle stripes on the bodice. Kyle wore gold nail polish, which gave the ensemble a crisp autumn vibe.

She wore her hair in side curls and added thick lashes and a glossy nude lip.

by Kyle emerald velvet ruched dress from season 3 reunion

There’s a lot to envy Kyle’s season 3 green outfit: the velvety emerald number had flattering ruched detailing down the long sleeves and all over the skirt, while a structured plunging neckline added interest. S

he wore his long locks in an effortless straight style and incorporated green tones into his eyeshadow look.

by Kyle season 2 reunion cape sleeve cardinal red dress

A bright red hue flattered Kyle at the Season 2 gathering. The vibrant dress had flowing elbow-length sleeves and a form-fitting mini skirt. Kyle’s nude spike heels, large hoop earrings and chunky bracelets added fun touches to the ensemble.

She styled her hair in her signature straight and long look, while her makeup included blush and peach lipstick.

Kyle’s embellished bare shoulder season 1 reunion ress

For RHOBAIt isIconic from the first season, Kyle was decked out in a crystal-embellished mini dress in a shade of dark brown. The dress featured a loose top with long cut-out sleeves and a fitted skirt. She donned a gold manicure, sparkly earrings and a long, flowing hairstyle.