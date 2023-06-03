See Hailee Steinfeld’s Sultry Fashion Evolution: Photos





Wonderful girl! From movie premieres to red carpet events, Hailee Steinfeld rocks every look she debuts. Singer Youre Such A first entered our hearts in 2010 when she starred in the hit movie The real courage. Steinfeld played Mattie Ross, a feisty farm girl who searches for her father’s killer. Since then, she has starred in several TV shows and movies, including Perfect location 2, Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, The edge of seventeen and more. Steinfeld is not only a fierce hitmaker and a stellar actress, but she’s also a fashion guru. In an interview with Choice of music in May 2017, she revealed that her style inspiration comes from Rihanna, Kate Moss And Naomi Campbell. So many things about fashion inspire me, she says. First of all, it’s a form of self-expression and it’s a way to get into your own mind and create a vision. It’s so fun to be inspired by the fashions of years ago and the trends happening now. The dazzled California native We in a trendy look that is unique to him Dickinson premiered in October 2019. She rocked a Francesco Scognamiglio ensemble that included a sheer corset top and rhinestone-embellished skirt. THE Bumblebee star paired the dainty number with sparkly heels, diamond jewelry and soft curls. For glamour, she opted for a matte face, rosy cheeks, glossy lips and shimmery eyeshadow. Another sparkly dress the Flashlight singer looked radiant in came at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022. Her Miu Miu number consisted of a sweetheart neckline, chunky straps, a cutout on her bodice and lots of sequins. THE Ender’s game The actress completed the look with silver earrings and rings, a slicked up bun and long lashes. Most recently, the Most Girls artist wore a sultry dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2023. She shone all night in a see-through Ermanno Scervino dress. To add even more drama to the outfit, the Term life star paired the dress with a gray trench coat. The brunette beauty’s hair beautifully swept across her forehead in a side part and cascaded down her back in a sleek blowout. For makeup, Steinfeld donned a dewy face with a sharp outline, shimmery highlights, rosy cheeks, and warm eyeshadow undertones. From sheer dresses to cutout ensembles, the Rock Bottom singer commands attention on and off the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see these fabulous looks and more!

