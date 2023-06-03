21 Best Golf Shorts for Men 2023





First, a confession. I tend to avoid wearing shorts on the golf course. It could be a number of things, but the reason I most often give on days when the mercury pops through the thermometer is that the pants make me feel taller looking at the ball in my stance, more professional, even . (PGA Tour pros aren't allowed to wear shorts.) Because golf is primarily a mental game, I think it allows me to hit it better. But you? You are normal. When it's hot and you're playing golf, you wear shorts and you've come to the right place. Because golf is primarily a mental game, I think it allows me to hit it better. But you? You are normal. When it’s hot and you’re playing golf, you wear shorts and you’ve come to the right place. Depending on where you play, the course’s dress code can lead you straight to the right style of shorts, but as the rules begin to loosen everywhere, the term “golf shorts” has come to mean more. of one thing. Gone are the days of slipping into a pair of ill-fitting cargo shorts, and you don’t need to have critters crawling all over the place either. When wearing shorts on the course, I’ve gone through a whole range of basketball shorts in different lengths (best to try on at your local muni) to the proper chinos. The key is in how you style it. Not everyone regularly plays at a track that will allow your Bulls '97 replica shorts on their tee boxes, so the shorts below are mostly chino shorts that support belt usage. But don't limit yourself if you don't tuck in a polo shirt, the possibilities of creating a fit that both speaks to you and reminds you of the dress code are limitless. And if so, well, we also have some tried and true suggestions here for you.

Best Must-Have Golf Shorts Lululemon Commission Regular Fit Shorts Best Must-Have Golf Shorts Lululemon Commission Regular Fit Shorts As easy to wear and easy to style as possible. Lulu's best-selling shorts have it all. Best Printed Golf Shorts Adidas Adicross Desert Golf Shorts Best Printed Golf Shorts Adidas Adicross Desert Golf Shorts If you’re going to print, make sure it’s not cheesy. Not only do we love the cactus print, but we love the loose silhouette and long inseam for a mix of the cropped shorts you’ll see most of the season. The most stylish golf shorts Sid Mashburn Garment Dyed Lightweight Shorts The most stylish golf shorts Sid Mashburn Garment Dyed Lightweight Shorts Sid Mashburn chose a 7″ inseam here to strike a happy medium between long and short, formal and casual. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Pleated Golf Shorts Todd Snyder Hudson Pleated Shorts Best Pleated Golf Shorts Todd Snyder Hudson Pleated Shorts The problem with most pleated shorts is the length. Todd Snyder split the difference here with a pair of cotton and linen mid-length shorts with a coin pocket perfect for a ball marker. Best Classic Golf Shorts Mizzen+Main Helmsman Shorts Best Classic Golf Shorts Mizzen+Main Helmsman Shorts Golf shorts that you can wear again and again, the perfect pair to keep in your bag for those days when it’s warmer than expected. Best Lightweight Golf Shorts Bonobos Easy Light Shorts Best Lightweight Golf Shorts Bonobos Easy Light Shorts You wear shorts for a reason, it’s hot. This lightweight option from bottom experts, Bonobos, will help you get an airy ride. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Stretchy Golf Shorts TravisMathew BeckShorts Best Stretchy Golf Shorts TravisMathew BeckShorts From the golf pros at TravisMathew, stretchy shorts that provide comfort all around the course. Best Golf Shorts Collab Dockers x Malbon Playa Shorts Best Golf Shorts Collab Dockers x Malbon Playa Shorts Dockers makes some damn good pants and shorts. Malbon makes some super cool golf apparel. In fact, it’s one of the brands that started a whole new wave of golf style. These shorts offer that mix of classic quality and modern vibe. The Best Everyday Golf Shorts Uniqlo chino shorts The Best Everyday Golf Shorts Uniqlo chino shorts A pair of shorts you’ll want in your arsenal whether you play golf or not, but they work great for the game. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Best Luxury Golf Shorts Shorts J. Lindeberg Eloy Best Luxury Golf Shorts Shorts J. Lindeberg Eloy Golf shorts that look stylish and will last you a long time, because the fashion heads at JL don’t mess around when it comes to quality and outdoor performance. Best Affordable Golf Shorts J.Crew stretch chino shorts Best Affordable Golf Shorts J.Crew stretch chino shorts Proven 7-inch shorts from the brand that takes up most of your closet. A solid pair on and off the course. The best golf shorts to wear without a belt Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Prepster in classic twill The best golf shorts to wear without a belt Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Prepster in classic twill The perfect shorts for days when you don’t tuck in your top because they have everything you love about comfortable active shorts without the belt loops. Advertising – Continue Reading Below The Best Golf Shorts for Dual-Sport Athletes Alley Paradise Major Shorts The Best Golf Shorts for Dual-Sport Athletes Alley Paradise Major Shorts For golfers who don’t limit themselves to fairways and greens, these 100% recycled nylon shorts really look great at the beach, at the bar and if you’re on one of the cooler courses, fairways and greens. Contributing Editor Ben Boskovich is editor of Esquire and writes about style and golf. He previously served as Associate Editor of Esquire and Site Editor. Prior to joining Hearst Digital Media, he was Social Media Editor at Entertainment Weekly. 