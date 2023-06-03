Denise Richards looks phenomenal in her skintight bodycon dress – and wow





Denise Richards exuded Hollywood glamor as she stepped out in a long silk dress on Friday – and the star looked amazing. THE The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills The actress stunned in her bright orange dress as she attended the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The bodycon dress featured a criss-cross halterneck that draped Denise’s back beautifully, accessorized with a matching orange bubble clutch, as well as sparkling earrings and a bangle bracelet. ©Getty Denise paired her orange dress with a matching clutch The 52-year-old wore her blonde locks in a sleek sleek style, opting for smokey eye makeup completed with a touch of pink blush and a glossy pink lip. Shop similar styles READ:Jennifer Lopez wears a sexy white bodysuit and her favorite $495 bag to visit Jennifer Garner ©Getty Denise and husband Aaron looked so loved Denise appeared at the event alongside her husband Aaron Phypers, who wore a patterned gray suit, paired with a white shirt and boots. The mother-of-three shared a photo on Instagram posted by celebrity makeup artist Juliana Deneau, who captioned the post: “Absolutely no filters. No retouching. Nothing. Denise Richards, you look so gorgeous.” MORE:10 Best Tummy Control Jeans to Flatter Your Shape: From Nordstrom Rack to Good American & Spanx Denise watched a vision in the robe The annual event, created by multiple sclerosis (MS) advocate and founder of the Center Without Walls Nancy Davis, raised over $2 million on Friday, June 1 as he greeted guests at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Beverly Hills. Guests at this year’s milestone event included Kathy Hilton, Ashlee Simpson Ross and her husband Evan, CSI Vegas actress Marg Helgenberger and Dancing with the stars Professional Cheryl Burke. Dusk star Peter Facinelli presented the luxurious live auction, which featured unique opportunities including the unique experience of a Steak 48 VIP chef; an exclusive six-night retreat for eight guests at a private Scottish residence, Tigh an Tuir, and an Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition, signed by Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, as well as invitations to a Formula 1 race. ©Steve Granitz Cheryl Burke arrives at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 Denise also took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to her daughter Lola, who turned 18 on Friday. Denise, who shares Lola and Sami, 19, with actor Charlie Sheen, posted a photo carousel to mark the occasion. SHOP:This gorgeous tote looks just like Meghan Markle’s – but it’s less than half the price Denise captioned the post: “Happy 18th birthday my daughter Lola! I can’t believe you’re 18 it’s gone so fast I’m so proud of you and you’re amazing and beautiful and I love your heart. You’re starting a new chapter and the best is yet to come. I love you so much and I’m so happy you’re celebrating at your favorite place. Love you Lo Happy Birthday.” Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

