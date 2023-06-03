Meghan no-show: The fashion shock we missed at the coronation of King Charles | world news





Anticipation surrounding King Charles’ coronation has been heightened by the absence of Meghan Markle, leading to speculation of a potential clash with Kate Middleton. While Meghan remained in California, a royal commentator suggests her presence could have sparked the “great war of the two royal wives”. Let’s dive into the details and explore the contrasting backgrounds of Meghan and Kate. FILE – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and, from left, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast of Royal Air Force planes fly past the above Buckingham Palace in London, (AP) The missed fashion extravaganza: Had Meghan attended the coronation, all eyes would have been on her outfit, said to be a couture masterpiece worth a small fortune. Daniela Elser laments the missed opportunity, remarking that it could have been the “Dress to end all dresses”. She humorously suggests that such a sight could have led to a fashion showdown between the two royal wives, with the quip, “Pradas at dawn, anyone?” The rise of Kate Middleton: Unlike Meghan’s perceived struggles, Kate Middleton gradually cemented her role as Princess of Wales. She has demonstrated a methodical approach, championing key charitable causes and tackling issues such as homelessness and mental health. Daniela Elser praises Kate’s progress, acknowledging her ambition and success in these endeavors, saying, “Strength to strength, nailing it, gold stars all around.” Meghan’s floundering public persona: Elser sheds light on Meghan’s recent career setbacks, attributing them to the couple’s Netflix series and Prince Harry’s book. She notes that despite Meghan’s renowned work ethic, she appears to be a “duchess without a wallet”. Elser compares Meghan’s current situation to that of Kate, who unexpectedly found her groove and embarked on exciting and ambitious projects. The unexpected change has Elser wondering about the trajectory of their respective careers. Meghan’s removal from the public eye: Following a car chase by paparazzi that Meghan and Prince Harry described as “nearly disastrous”, Meghan opted to retreat from the public eye. However, conflicting accounts emerged, with the NYPD confirming its assistance to the couple’s security team in difficult circumstances posed by many photographers. In contrast, Kate Middleton maintained a busy schedule, attending major events such as the Royal Chelsea Flower Show and making surprise appearances at the Eurovision Song Contest and the Percy Community Centre. Meghan Markle’s absence from King Charles’ coronation has deprived the public of a possible face-to-face with Kate Middleton, leaving room for speculation and fascination. As Kate continues to thrive in her royal role, Meghan’s career appears to be facing challenges. As their paths diverge, the public is looking forward to their future plans and the dynamic between these two high-profile royals.

