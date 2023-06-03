Ripped jeans, skirts, shorts prohibited: 16 temples in Maharashtra impose a dress code





16 Temples in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar Dress Code Subscribe to Notifications Ahmadnagar: As many as 16 temples in Ahmednagar have enforced a dress code prohibiting entry to anyone wearing jeans, skirts or revealing clothing. A huge billboard has been erected outside the temples with images of ripped skirts, shorts and jeans to suggest that such clothing is not permitted inside the temple. The notice in Marathi reads: “Revealing, provocative and indecent attire is not permitted inside the temple premises.” Also, the notice suggests that outfits should be in keeping with Indian tradition. The decision to implement a dress code in 16 temples in Ahmednagar was made on behalf of Mandir Mahasangh and Hindu Janajagruti. Along with this, the dress code will be implemented in all temples in the district and across Maharashtra within the next two months, said Mandir Mahasangh and Anil Ghanwat of Hindu Jan Jagruti. They also asked the government for a dress code to be put in place at government temples like Shirdi Sai Baba Temple and Shani Shingnapur Temple. Dress code at 4 temples in Nagpur Earlier, a “Vastra Samhita” or dress code was introduced at four temples in the city of Nagpur on Friday, an association of temples in Maharashtra said. The Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangha (federation of Maharashtra temples) has issued a ‘Vastra Samhita’ for temples across the state, its coordinator Sunil Ghanwat told reporters. It was implemented at Gopalkrishna Temple in Dhantoli, Sankatmochan Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Bellori (Saoaner), Brihaspati Temple in Kanolibara and Durgamata Temple in the Hilltop district of the city from Friday. Devotees should not wear “objectionable” clothes, he said, adding that the decision was made after a meeting of the Maharashtra Temple Trust Council in Jalgaon in February.

