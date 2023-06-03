Carrington’s Logan Weninger wins state title in spectacular fashion – Jamestown Sun

CARRINGTON, ND The finish of the 400 meter race at the 2023 NDHSAA Class B Boys Track and Field Meet was memorable and has since gone viral on social media, but for the two runners who participated in the race, it was the last race of a long rivalry.

Over the past two years, Carringtons Logan Weninger and Hillsboro-Central Valleys Henry Nelson have competed in 10 high school events against each other over the indoor and outdoor seasons.

This year it happened, I knew it would come down to me and him looking at our (preliminary) times, Weninger said. I told him the day before… It’s going to come down to you and me in the final. We both agreed on that, but we never even thought about jumping or anything. It happened naturally.

Weninger edged Nelson in the 400 meter race by 0.03 seconds with a time of 49.71, for his first-ever state title.

It means a lot to me, personally over the past nine months I’ve worked hard, Weninger said. I did a lot of indoor track and field meets at the college level. It means that a lot of my hard work is starting to pay off.

At the end of the race, Weninger and Nelson dove towards the finish line in a bid to take the win. Weninger said he was suffering from a rash and was taking ibuprofen to deal with the pain.

The final 75-yard back stretch, I could visibly see Henry out of the corner of my eye running alongside each other and we were stepping all the way through that 70-yard flat, Weninger said. We were both trying to hold on as long as possible and stay relaxed. Once we got to that last point, I was thinking in my head, if I’m not diving right now, I might not understand this. He must have been thinking the exact same thing, so we both dove at the exact same time and it was just in sync.

In the mix of all the excitement over how the run ended, Cardinals head coach Greg Hoeckles first thought of his concern for his athlete.

He’s a pretty competitive person and he’ll do whatever it takes to win the race, Hoeckle said. The big thing that comes to mind when something like this happens is, is he okay, because there’s still a lot of track and field competitions to go.

As of May 31, the 400-meter video has had nearly 400,000 views on social media, which Weninger says is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Weninger said he’s gained more than 100 followers on Instagram since the clip made the rounds. He also said that some coaches he was recruited by contacted him and talked about the moment.

The end of the 400-meter race was actually the second time he had fallen at the state tournament, as he fell over the final hurdle in the 300-meter hurdles and finished second. Despite this, he said he didn’t think about the fall at all during the 400-meter race.

Although only a junior, Weninger made visits to Northern State University and the University of North Dakota.

Weninger and Nelson also met in the 200 meters, where Weninger finished third and Nelson fifth.

We were talking about it, if it came down to the 200, we weren’t going to dive anymore, Weninger said. We were joking about it because we were so scratched.

Weninger also ran the 100 meters, 200 meters and 300 meters hurdles. He is also part of the Cardinals 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams.

Weninger said his favorite event was the 400-meter race.

My daily practices are a bit more different than everyone else as my events are a bit more intensive as my main events are the 200m, 300m hurdles, 400m and 4×400, Weninger said. At the end of the day it tends to weigh you down, so I definitely have to train a lot harder and build up my stamina throughout the season.

As he looks ahead to the summer and next season, Weninger said he wants to cut 1.5 seconds off his 400-meter race time and secure North Dakota’s Class B state record, which is of 48.19 seconds established in 2006.

Cardinals finished in the top five for both boys and girls, with the boys’ team finishing fourth with 36 points and the girls’ team finishing fourth with 38 points. Hoeckle said finishing in the top five is one of his team’s goals this season.