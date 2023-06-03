Newlywed Robyn Flanagan shines in surprise day two dress





Who said your entire wedding wardrobe had to be white? Newlywed Robyn Flanagan proved there’s bridal style in more than just neutrals with her second-day outfit. The marketing graduate tied the knot with Irish rugby ace Joey Carbery in Marbella on Thursday in front of family and close friends, including some of Joey’s rugby buddies. After dazzling in a swoon-worthy dress with a large bow on the back, Robyn changed into something a little more understated but equally fabulous as she continued the celebrations on Friday. Robyn looked stunning in a gold dress which had a layered skirt and fitted bodice as she enjoyed an Aperol Spritz alongside fellow WAG rugby players Jessica O’Mahony, Saskia Snyman and Lucy Johnson. Although Robyn hasn’t revealed where her golden dress is from, it appears to be by designate Sarah Lanzi. Robyn accessorized her look with a pair of large white hoop earrings and slip-on sandals. Her friends also looked picture perfect on the second day of the wedding weekend, with Jessica, who is married to player Peter O’Mahony, wearing a backless maxi by Missoni. Saskia, who is married to RG Snyman, opted for florals in a cute mini dress and Lucy, whose partner is Jeremy Loughman, also went for a pop of color in a plunging lilac mini paired with nude sandals. Robyn and Joey’s guests shared photos from their wedding ceremony and after, showing off the stylish exterior set up for the big day and the fun that continued into the night. Robyn Flanagan opted for a gold dress for her second-day wedding celebrations. Photo: Jessica O’Mahony/Instagram Before the second day is in full swing on Friday, Jessica posted a photo of herself and Peter at breakfast nursing a headache. She wrote “help us” alongside an uncomfortable emoji. We’re sure they weren’t the only ones who felt a little worse for wear! Jessica and Peter O’Mahony on day two of Robyn Flanagan and Joey Carbery’s wedding celebrations. Photo: Instagram It’s a big weekend for Irish rugby players and their other glamorous halves, as not only are Joey and Robyn getting married, but Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper are also set to say I Do in Portugal on Monday. Tadgh Beirne and his wife Harriet as well as Rory Scannell and his fiancée Aisling Colwell have already left for the second wedding after soaking up Joey and Robyn’s big day in Marbella. See more photos from the Carbery/Flanagan wedding below:

