Fashion Briefing: So much for self-expression Gen Z just wants to follow the trend

This week, a recap of what Glossy Fashion & Luxury Summit speakers and attendees had to say this week about winning the business of Gen Z. Scroll down to use Glossy+ feedback, giving the community Glossy+ the opportunity to participate in discussions on industry topics.

The question has often been raised amid discussions of Gen Z’s addiction to fast fashion. fueled the multi-billion dollar success of the fastest fast fashion brandsnamely Shein.

Along the same lines, according to attendees at the Glossys Fashion & Luxury Summit this week, Gen Z’s reputation for prioritizing individuality and self-expression is exaggerated. Like every other generation before them, many of today’s teens and twenties just want to know what’s trending.

This may be due, in part, to TikTok. There is a common understanding that daily scrolling sessions on the platform keep a person in the conversation. To pause is to fall into ignorance, including on the hashtags, sounds and references of the moment. On the other hand, tapping into TikTok trends translates into popularity via likes, followings, and other engagements.

During the event’s speaker sessions and a panel discussion on the new era of marketing, marketers from fashion, luxury and beauty brands discussed what drives sales in young buyers. References to TikTok trends and pop culture dominated conversations, while product affordability and IRL shopping channels were also cited as top purchase drivers. Also, they said, an early presence on emerging platforms works to engage young demos.

We were using “as seen on TikTok to drive shoppers to our site,” a beauty brand in-app marketing manager said, speaking off the record. The product doesn’t have to be viral; you can pretend a bit. Someone who aspires to be cool will see this on a rack or in an email and immediately want to know more.

At the same time, according to participants in the working group, seeing the number of sales when viewing products in a brand’s store TikTok Store influences purchases. Customer-facing conversions work, says a brand marketer. Its engaging viewers. They comment with questions such as: why did you only sell one? And for items that sell, people are like, I want to talk about it.

Of course, young buyers also want to know what their favorite TikTokers, including micro-influencers, are up to. A global social media manager for a contemporary fashion brand noted that the company is investing and seeing success with Kale Card, which is a TikTok-specific UGC platform. In short, the brand sets itself a budget and sets a challenge like, Tell us about your favorite piece from the brand. Fans of the brand who accept the challenge then create and post a video accordingly, and the budgeted payout is split based on the level of engagement generated by each video.

During a session on the future of resale, Sarah Davis, Founder and President of Fashionphile, spoke about the power of TikTokers to set today’s trends: some eccentric 14-year-olds can search for Fashionphile by the price the further down and find an old beat up Fendi. Spy bag for $300. Shell is bringing it to TikTok and it will pop up, and because it’s affordable, a lot of people will want to take advantage of it.

Celebrities and mainstream chains are also enticing Gen Z to buy. However, this is often stimulated by social media posts. For example, one top executive said his brand’s tank top was worn on the Outerbanks show, which prompted several TikToks to talk about the style before it finally sold out. Another participant said the same about a pair of her brand earrings worn on Love Island. Some of this placement happened organically, with the pieces being selected by a reality show contestant or show stylist. Meanwhile, others stemmed from relationships developed over several years. A beauty executive said her brand initiated its current relationship with Netflix by releasing in-kind content on a show.

The effort can pay off. A public relations executive said a morning show segment featuring one of his brand’s products saved the month, based on the resulting sales.

For its part, luxury footwear brand DTC M.Gemi taps into pop culture through pop-ups, said Rachel Sorkin, creative director of the brand. For example, he met [its] customers where they are with the styles they want to see in Sicily after season 2 of The White Lotus, for example. He also appeared in Miami for F1.

Affordability is crucial to winning over Gen-Z consumers, according to Glossy Summit speakers. When discussing Anthropologies’ strategies for appealing to multi-generational consumers, Chairman Anu Narayanan emphasized the importance of offering products at a variety of price points, with the more affordable options appealing to younger shoppers. Similarly, Cristina Ceresoli, vice president of marketing at Pacsun, spoke about self-employed marketers aged 14 to 26. These young customers are buying for themselves, which informs the company’s accessible price points. Finally, Davis talked about Gen Z’s habit of buying the Fashionphiles website at the lowest price.

All they care about is that it’s authentic and that they can afford it, she said.

Additionally, Ceresoli highlighted the importance of brick-and-mortar retail in attracting young shoppers. What you hear about Gen Z is true: They like to shop in stores, she said, adding that Pacsun has 400 stores. They come a lot, and they are very committed. Additionally, younger shoppers who don’t live near a Pacsun store are among the most active participants in the brands’ weekly TikTok-based livestreams that are hosted at a Pacsun store. They use this [opportunity] to access our brand and often make requests to show what else is in store,” she said.

Molly Langenstein, president and CEO of Chicos FAS, also said her company strives to build IRL connections with shoppers who don’t live near a store. Since the start of the pandemic, it has hired 100 regional social stylists, who regularly hold shopping events in their respective cities. Chicos FAS has 1,300 stores and its customer base is now 10 years younger than three years ago, at 45.

In terms of store value, Narayanan talked about Anthropologies’ signature lifestyle merchandising method with a travel-focused display, for example, that facilitates discovery, provides convenience and increases AOV. To ensure success in stores, Langenstein and Melinda Robertson, CEO of Scanlan Theodore Americas, emphasized the importance of investing adequately in associates who reflect brand values.

Provide best-in-class onboarding and ongoing training [for associates], every week, is crucial, Robertson said. There is nothing more distressing to me than hearing that someone had a bad experience at a Scanlan Theodore store. Stores are what we are. So, you have to put a lot of resources into it.

Finally, there were different schools of thought, in terms of the best approach to meeting Gen Z where they are, especially when working with a small marketing team. Summit participants agreed that where they are is on digital platforms. The contemporary brand marketer said his team is focused on one platform and figuring out what works before expanding their focus to a newer platform. Meanwhile, for Pacsun, the strategy is to leap quickly onto emerging platforms, aiming to keep up or even beat the pace of Gen Z. Its dedicated world on Roblox now has 70,000 unique users per day, the remaining average user. for 24-29 minutes.

There is a first-mover advantage, Ceresoli said. It opens you up to a freer way of working and you become known for taking risks, which gives you incredible opportunities. The number of opportunities that other companies leave on the table is staggering.

Inside our cover

How Fashion and Luxury Brands Are Tackling Wholesale and Affiliate Programs

Luxury Briefing: Experiences for the 1% are hyper-personalized, curated and private

Brixton CEO Raph Peck: “Liquidity is king right now”