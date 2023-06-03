GMA3’s Dr. Jen Ashton stuns in a skin-tight red dress to celebrate a milestone at a big party with friends and colleagues

GMA3 host Dr. Jennifer Ashton showed off her fit figure in a skintight red dress and heels.

She celebrated a major milestone in the dress by attending a party with friends and colleagues.

5 GMA3’s Dr. Jennifer Ashton flaunted her fit figure in a skintight red dress and beige heels Credit: Instagram/sharkogram

5 She celebrated the launch of her new magazine, Better, which she announced on GMA3 last week Credit: Instagram/jyankel

Earlier this week, Jen attended a party in New York.

ABC News Producer Jessica Yankelunas McIntyre posted photos to her Instagram story congratulating Jen on her recent achievement.

The TV star looked stunning in a figure-hugging red knee-length dress.

The synchronized dress showed off her toned legs.

She paired a red blazer with it to look professional, wore beige heels and a long necklace.

The GMA3 host was at Urban Zen in New York to promote her new magazine, Better.

The TV personality posed with Jessica, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and a few other friends.

COVER TO COVER

On May 30, Jen revealed some important career news after teasing him for a while.

During an episode of GMA3: What You Need To Know, the 54-year-old joined Eva Pilgriman and DeMarco Morgan in the studio as they delivered some of the latest news and headlines.

At the start of the show, Eva turned to Jen and said, “Doctor Jen, we have great news… You have an exclusive announcement for us here.”

Jen clapped her hands enthusiastically and replied, “I’m so excited to make this announcement that this week I’m launching, for the first time, my own special interest magazine called Better.”

The show then cut out an image of Jen’s new post on a billboard in Times Square, as she continued, “And this is it! I can’t believe this, this is my first time at Times Square on the jumbotron.

“It’s called Better, and I’ve been working on it for about six months. The first issue is coming out this week, we have a QR code you can scan to order your copy before it even hits newsstands, so which is later this week.”

“Inside I have all about sleep, GYN issues, weight loss meds, etc! I really like the deep dives I like to do with people,” he said. she adds.

DeMarco then held up a copy of the magazine and said, “Look at you! We’re so proud! And the cover, the cover is pretty cool! You’re doing great my friend!”

” THANKS ! Well, I had a lot of professional help with this cover! the medical professional replied with a laugh.

The mother-of-two also promoted her new magazine oninstagramwhere she posted a snap of the glam cover on Tuesday.

She captioned the post, “BIG News! My new trade magazine is out! Driven by your questions and conversations about health, wellness, weight, nutrition, fitness and more!

“I share the latest insights from my specialties, as well as from my expert colleagues – all to help us feel, live and look BETTER!

“Reaches every newsstand nationwide on Friday, but the link to buy in my bio is now live! Hope you enjoy it!” she shared.

Her colleagues were quick to comment on the post as Ginger Zeet told her, “That’s huge! Congratulations.”

Deborah Roberts left several clapping emojis on the post, and Rebecca Jarvis said, “Congrats!!! Can’t wait to read.”

JEN’S BIG NEWS

DJen had first teased his new project at the beginning of the year.

In January, she hinted at what was to come with a glamorous photo shoot.

She looked stunning in a low-cut white button-up top with an electric yellow skirt.

The doctor wore her hair in beachy waves and glam makeup for the photo shoot.

Jen captioned the post, “Exciting things around the corner, this was a GREAT photoshoot for one of my big projects of 2023!”

“I’ll let you know,” she promised fans.

5 The cover of Better, Jen’s new personal interest magazine Credit: BETTER

5 Jessica Yankelunas McIntyre, producer at ABC News, shared photos of Dr Jen in a tight dress at a party in New York Credit: Instagram/jyankel