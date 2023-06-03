Fashion
White Sox beat Tigers in wild fashion
As a slogan, it might not be as memorable as good guys wear black.
But Lucas Giolitos’ one-sentence critique of the White Sox’ 2-1, 10-inning win over the Tigers on Saturday pretty much sums up the season.
It’s AL Central baseball, Giolito said after the Sox left the Tigers when a 96-mph fastball from Detroits Jose Cisnero jumped off plate umpire Cory Blaser’s face mask. The ball bounced towards the Tigers dugout, allowing Yoan Moncada to score.
It was a bam-bam play, Moncada said through an interpreter. I just reacted and was able to score. … This is the first time that it happens to me. It was a very strange thing.
Afterwards, Sox players and manager Pedro Grifol expressed concern for Blaser, who was under observation after the final game, according to MLB.
I hope Cory is okay and he’s… able to recover and see him well at third base [Sunday]said reliever Liam Hendriks.
It added a somber note to a strange day when the Sox (25-35) won a series in a division where only the first-place Twins are above .500,
The pitch again led the way. A day after Mike Clevinger and four relievers shut out Detroit on six hits, Dylan Cease pitched a run in 5 1/3 innings and the bullpen shut out the Tigers on one hit in the 4 2/3 last sleeves.
Grifol noted the success of Sox pitchers throwing first-pitch strikes.
When the guys were running there [throwing] 96-99 [mph]guy after guy and they get ahead 26 out of 36 times, it’s a tough day at the stadium [for opponents], said Grifol. That’s a pretty good recipe for success.
One to remember
Hendriks pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning in his second appearance since returning from treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
He slid a 95mph fastball past Zack Short for a third strike called to end the inning, and retrieved the baseball for a souvenir. It was the first strikeout of his return.
Just little keepsakes you can keep, said Hendriks, who considers himself a work in progress.
It was clean, he said of the 17 pitch outing. Deeper accounts than I would have liked. … Clean is clean and scoreless is scoreless and that’s all I can hope for at the moment.
Move in the right direction
Cease, who lowered his ERA from 4.88 to 4.63, needed 99 pitches to go 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.
It was pretty good, he said. I would like to go further in the game, to be more efficient. But I thought it was better than a lot of my previous starts.
The top three pitches by use were the slider, four-seam fastball, and knuckle curve, in that order. But his fourth shot was also decisive on Saturday.
Definitely the best feeling I’ve had with the switch, Cease said. Always great to throw in an extra look and make them respect something else too. I would like to continue to do so.
His pitch count went up a bit, Grifol said. He made good shots when he needed them. …His slider was good, his change was really good.
this and that
Relievers Keynan Middleton and Kendall Graveman have not been scored in their last 13 appearances. Middletons ERA fell to 1.33, while Gravemans fell to 2.55.
Eloy Jimenez was 0-for-4, snapping his career-best 13-game winning streak.
|
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/white-sox/2023/6/3/23748132/white-sox-tigers-wild-pitch-cory-blaser-liam-hendriks-jose-cisnero-tim-anderson
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Morgane Charre and Jesse Melamed lead the table in the Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup outdoor region final
- White Sox beat Tigers in wild fashion
- SEC and CSE Continue Stock Market Awareness Initiative by Hosting Investor Forum in Ampara
- 5 things I wish I knew when I started playing Diablo 4
- Barbie: Pink paint used on Barbie movie sets caused international color shortage, director Greta Gerwig claims
- GR Band Kids holds benefit concert for earthquake victims – Essex News Daily
- ‘Imran Khan is a bigger threat than Narendra Modi’: Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif
- China drills hole over 33,000 feet deep to explore Earth’s crust
- Greeting the residents of Malioboro, Eat Bakmi Pak Pele in northern Alun-alun
- Somerset’s stinky town targets UK’s biggest gigafactory for revival
- Washington will not tolerate China bullying US allies, Lloyd Austin says at summit | american foreign policy
- Opening of the Regal Paseo Cinema, replacing the ArcLight – Pasadena Now