White Sox beat Tigers in wild fashion

As a slogan, it might not be as memorable as good guys wear black.

But Lucas Giolitos’ one-sentence critique of the White Sox’ 2-1, 10-inning win over the Tigers on Saturday pretty much sums up the season.

It’s AL Central baseball, Giolito said after the Sox left the Tigers when a 96-mph fastball from Detroits Jose Cisnero jumped off plate umpire Cory Blaser’s face mask. The ball bounced towards the Tigers dugout, allowing Yoan Moncada to score.

It was a bam-bam play, Moncada said through an interpreter. I just reacted and was able to score. … This is the first time that it happens to me. It was a very strange thing.

Afterwards, Sox players and manager Pedro Grifol expressed concern for Blaser, who was under observation after the final game, according to MLB.

I hope Cory is okay and he’s… able to recover and see him well at third base [Sunday]said reliever Liam Hendriks.

It added a somber note to a strange day when the Sox (25-35) won a series in a division where only the first-place Twins are above .500,

The pitch again led the way. A day after Mike Clevinger and four relievers shut out Detroit on six hits, Dylan Cease pitched a run in 5 1/3 innings and the bullpen shut out the Tigers on one hit in the 4 2/3 last sleeves.

Grifol noted the success of Sox pitchers throwing first-pitch strikes.

When the guys were running there [throwing] 96-99 [mph]guy after guy and they get ahead 26 out of 36 times, it’s a tough day at the stadium [for opponents], said Grifol. That’s a pretty good recipe for success.

One to remember

Hendriks pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning in his second appearance since returning from treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

He slid a 95mph fastball past Zack Short for a third strike called to end the inning, and retrieved the baseball for a souvenir. It was the first strikeout of his return.

Just little keepsakes you can keep, said Hendriks, who considers himself a work in progress.

It was clean, he said of the 17 pitch outing. Deeper accounts than I would have liked. … Clean is clean and scoreless is scoreless and that’s all I can hope for at the moment.

Move in the right direction

Cease, who lowered his ERA from 4.88 to 4.63, needed 99 pitches to go 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

It was pretty good, he said. I would like to go further in the game, to be more efficient. But I thought it was better than a lot of my previous starts.

The top three pitches by use were the slider, four-seam fastball, and knuckle curve, in that order. But his fourth shot was also decisive on Saturday.

Definitely the best feeling I’ve had with the switch, Cease said. Always great to throw in an extra look and make them respect something else too. I would like to continue to do so.

His pitch count went up a bit, Grifol said. He made good shots when he needed them. …His slider was good, his change was really good.

this and that

Relievers Keynan Middleton and Kendall Graveman have not been scored in their last 13 appearances. Middletons ERA fell to 1.33, while Gravemans fell to 2.55.

Eloy Jimenez was 0-for-4, snapping his career-best 13-game winning streak.