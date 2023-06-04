Wedding dress insult: Woman asks Reddit users to intervene after outspoken criticism of her friend’s dress

Reddit users were split on whether one woman was right to share an honest opinion about her friend’s unusual wedding dress.

In a June 3 post on Reddit’s “Am I the asshole” (AITA) subreddit titled “AITA for telling my friend I didn’t like her wedding dress?” redditor zzz_Macaron_7983 asked people how she gave her honest opinion.

The user explained that three months ago she attended her friend’s wedding, “a destination wedding on a beach.”

“When she arrived she was wearing a poofy bright red dress, the kind you’ll see celebrities wearing at the Met Gala,” the woman wrote.

While the dress was “very unique and stood out beautifully”, zzz_Macaron_7983 also didn’t think the dress was flattering to the bride or the venue.

“I personally didn’t like it, but I wasn’t going to be the person to say that to him on his wedding day and ruin his night,” she said.

The Reddit writer explained that she keeps her opinion to herself and doesn’t share her thoughts on the dress with anyone else.

“It’s not for me to tell her what she shouldn’t have worn,” she said.

However, that changed on Friday, when the bride herself pressed zzz_Macaron_7983 for her opinion.

“Yesterday, [the bride] came over to my house to watch a movie with me,” she wrote.

“She asked me, ‘I didn’t ask you if I looked confident or unique, I asked you what you thought of the dress.'”

“Before she started watching, she shared how her parents told her her wedding dress didn’t look good and she should have worn a simple white dress (he’s a very traditional guy),” wrote zzz_Macaron_7983.

It was later explained that the bride wore red as it is customary in the groom’s culture for brides to wear red clothes.

The bride then asked the friend what she “honestly thought of her wedding dress”.

The woman on Reddit shared with others that she initially tried to dodge the question, telling her friend that “she stood out and looked confident.”

“But then she asked me, ‘I didn’t ask you if I looked confident or unique, I asked you what you thought of the dress,'” she wrote. .

“I didn’t want to lie to her,” the woman said on Reddit, “since we’ve always had a very candid relationship. She always told me the raw truth, but bearing in mind that it was obviously a very big day for her, I tried to be kind and sensitive about my honest opinion,” she added.

So maybe she was being too honest.

“I told her that while I thought the dress made her stand out incredibly and was very unique, in my opinion, I didn’t like it very much and it didn’t flatter her,” he said. she declared.

It didn’t go well.

The friend “was silent for a second, then she got up and left.”

The woman added on Reddit, “I tried to message her but got no response.”

“I’m having a hard time even considering if I was wrong, so what do you think?”

The woman’s husband as well as a best friend then contacted zzz_Macaron_7983, telling her that she was irrelevant for what she had said.

“One of his best friends sent me a long message that even though he agrees with me, I didn’t have to tell him because it’s not our place and that I came across as jealous and pathetic,” she said.

“I don’t know what to do or say, and I find it hard to even consider if I was wrong, so what do you think AITA?” she asked on the social media platform.

On the AITA subreddit, people can reply to posts and mark the poster as “NTA” (“Not the A–hole”), “YTA” (“You’re the A–hole”), “NAH ” (“No A-holes Here”) or “ESH” (“Everyone Sucks Here”).

Users can “upvote” answers they find useful and “upvote” those that are not.

Fox News Digital has reached out to zzz_Macaron_7983 for comment or updates.

The main responses on the site contained a mix of opinions, especially after zzz_Macaron_7983 added that she initially tried to sidestep the question when asked what she thought.

“She won’t be wearing it again, so it’s not like you’re doing her a favor to keep her from embarrassing herself in the future. You’ve [spoiled] the memory of how amazing she felt, though. Well done,” said Reddit user WinOk2110, who added “YTA.”

Others disagreed, saying the bride shouldn’t have asked if she didn’t want to hear the answer.

“I’m sick of women being infantilized all the time (I’m a woman),” wrote a Redditor under the username “Betzschaba”.

“If anyone asks for an honest opinion, they should be prepared to receive an honest opinion and not throw a tantrum about it,” the person wrote.

A handful of users called the story “NAH”.

“Before the wedding, your honesty would have been constructive criticism, but afterwards it just becomes an insult,” said a person with the username “throwtruerateme.”

“If she felt amazing and confident, then this was the perfect dress for her.”

“I don’t think you meant to hurt your friend, but a lesson here: brutal honesty doesn’t necessarily mean sharing your much worse thoughts,” this person also said.

“You could have said just as easily and honestly: You created a stunning moment and positively glowed in that dress! NAH,” the user added.

While some posts in the subreddit are tagged with “Not the A–hole” or “A–hole” by Reddit when a clear decision has been determined by users, this one was not.

Still, zzz_Macaron_7983 concluded she was wrong.

In an update to the post, she wrote that she “didn’t really think about it many times in my head and just said how I sincerely felt.”

She added, “And I understand how wrong it was, especially since it was about something she couldn’t change anymore.”

The friendship might also have been saved: the woman on Reddit wrote that she would meet her friend and apologize for what she had said.

