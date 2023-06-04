10 contemporary Bulova watches that are sure to stun

Suggest a fix
Bulova has been making high-end watches at reasonable prices for Men And women since 1875 (although their watches can be worn by people of any gender). Founded by bohemian immigrant Joseph Bulova, the house has cultivated a devoted following through persistent innovation in the pursuit of precise timekeeping. The philosophy of invention that defines the Bulova line of watches has resulted in a wide variety of modern movements and both modern and vintage aesthetics.
Bulova Precisionist Chronograph Men’s Watch
This stainless steel watch has a well-constructed masculine exterior that can withstand outdoor wear and dress up for more formal occasions. Although thicker than standard dress watches, which often aim to be as thin as possible, the stainless steel finish is more than suitable for work wear. The sturdy construction is not for nothing; this watch is water resistant to depths of nearly 1,000 feet.
Bulova Men’s Three-Hand Dress Watch
If you’re looking for a watch to wear for special occasions but don’t want to shell out too much money, look no further. This watch has a sleek stainless steel finish, an ultra-thin case, and a beautiful leather strap that pairs well with formal wear and suits.
Bulova Automatic Open Aperture Men’s Watch
An automatic movement is a mark of sophisticated taste due to the complex nature of mechanized movement. Automatics, as they are often called, are particularly impressive because they do not rely on an external power source to keep time, unlike their quartz counterparts. This model has a partially skeletonized case, which means you can see the movement in real time.
Bulova Modern Men’s Gold Tone Watch
This timepiece embodies contemporary design from its shape to its color. Featuring a sleek black finish and gold accents that add dimension, this watch is most comfortable on the wrist of someone attending a classy soiree or formal event.
Bulova Archive Series Lunar Pilot Six-Hand Men’s Watch
If you’re looking for something sporty and stylish, capable of withstanding tough outdoor use and good looking enough for casual everyday wear, this is your watch. Complete with a pilot-inspired dial and nylon strap, it has a utilitarian design. However, the functionality doesn’t stop there; it comes with a fully functional tachometer that can measure speed over distance.
Women’s Classic Two-Hand Diamond Dial Bulova Watch
This watch features a fresh and modern take on the traditional square case shape. Rather than filling the dial with numerals and sub-dials, it features a minimalist two-hand design with just four hour markers. However, telling the time isn’t a challenge, and the slim construction looks great on the wrist.
Bulova Classic Quartz Women’s Watch
This two-tone watch offers a high-end design at an affordable price, especially considering the unique rice bead bracelet. The two-tone coloring continues from the case to the clasp, representative of the level of detail of the watch. Although it doesn’t have the luxury of an automatic movement, you can count on the power of quartz to keep time almost perfectly for years before you need to replace the battery.
Bulova Classic Women’s Wristwatch
If you want the functionality of being able to tell the time on your wrist but don’t want to wear a bulky watch, this piece is perfect. The case strikes a balance between readability and minimal bulk, and the strap mimics the look of everyday jewelry.
The particularity of this watch is the combination of the mother-of-pearl dial with the polished stainless steel finish. This watch has a graceful sophistication complemented by the combination of Roman numerals and regular numerals. The theme of subtle and pleasing contrast continues on the strap, which is significantly smaller than the case.
Women’s watch with Bulova Marine Star diamond bracelet
If you’re looking for a bit of bling but are on a budget, this watch is for you. The bezel and dial are complemented by 29 individual cubic zirconia man-made gemstones that refract light from almost any angle. It’s not too flashy, however, thanks to the brushed stainless steel bracelet.
