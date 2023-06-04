Fashion
Ditch the rich look, dress however you like – The New Indian Express
For quite some time now, the internet has been full of stories about stealth wealth, or the practice of not letting your attire or accessories indicate your wealth. This does not mean that the poor can pretend to be rich by revealing their poverty. Absolutely not.
Stealth wealth is supposed to be the stomping ground of the super-rich, preferably with generations of money behind them. These are people with more money than they can keep or care to admit. And unlike the new rich, who want to advertise exactly how much they have, old money supposedly likes to fly under the radar and keep a low profile.
This means adopting a minimalist dress code that avoids big logos, big brands and trendy outfits, and instead focuses on impeccable cuts and standout textiles.
Of course, if you think minimal means cheap or generic, think again. Subtle perfection has a price. A Loro Piana bag on an heiress’ arm might seem meant for carrying vegetables home from the market, but it’s more likely to carry a five-figure price tag.
But that doesn’t deter the style gurus on the internet. Assuming everyone wants to look rich, they keep generating endless tips on how to achieve a stealthy and rich aesthetic.
I have two things to say to these gurus: first, there is no specific aesthetic for the rich.
Like everyone else, the super-rich dress in all sorts of ways and run the gamut from lavishly simple to decidedly drab to over-the-top Ranveer Singh. Just take a look at the personal styles of Savitri Jindal, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Nita Ambani, three of India’s richest women. Or compare the white shirt and trademark pants of billionaire investor Radhakishan Damanis with the sharp tailored suits of industrialist Adar Poonawallah. It would be hard to find more diverse individuals even if you tried.
Globally, too, the aesthetics of the super-rich vary widely. Kate Middleton juxtaposes Alexander McQueen and Mulberry outfits with Mango and Marks and Spencer, in all the colors of the rainbow. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (who is worth a combined $840 million with his wife Akshata Murty) is wearing hoodies and jeans as well as Prada shoes and Savile Row suits.
Clearly, all these people dress to please themselves. There isn’t a look they’re looking to create.
Second, why should people want to look rich?
I realize it’s important, especially if you’re a professional, to look your best at all times. But since when did rich become synonymous with better?
True luxury is having the freedom to celebrate your individuality and dress however you want. If your heart desires a muted aesthetic, so be it. But if bags and shoes of all colors and loud logos all over your clothes is what satisfies your soul, then this is what you should be looking for.
After all, isn’t happiness the real wealth of an individual?
ShampaDhar-Kamath
Delhi-based writer, editor and communications coach
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/magazine/voices/2023/jun/04/ditch-the-rich-look-dress-as-you-please-2580829.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
