Mike Ashley and the Danish fashion mogul are preparing for a standoff against Asos

Michael Murray, chief executive of Frasers and son-in-law of Ashley, told Asos executives he had a solution and hastily called a conference call with them on May 23.

In return for an additional 5% stake in Asos, Frasers would invest immediately at the company’s prevailing share price. As part of this, closer cooperation was promoted by leveraging Frasers’ expertise in retail.

Qualified as a win-win for both parties, this decision would reassure other shareholders, staff, customers, credit insurers and suppliers. But it was not a takeover attempt, however, the Asos board was informed.

Asos’ board didn’t see it that way, however.

As stock markets closed on the evening of May 25, the company announced a placement of 75 million shares with the option of an additional 5 million from retail investors. And as related parties, Holch Povlsen and Barker participated in the agreement and fully signed.

At first glance, the announcement looked like a sensible decision.

Asos would not be subject to a series of banking covenant rules which, if breached, would leave the company in default. The only exception to this was that a minimum level of cash reserves had been kept, bosses said.

But that would have a cost. The 275 million loan carries an 11% interest rate and advisory fees and interest payments will cost the company 45 million in the second half of the year alone.

Despite its merits, the Asos board’s decision blindsided other institutional investors.

A few weeks earlier, a modification and extension had been agreed with existing lenders. Now they were being asked to participate in the funding round to prevent their stake from being diluted and more than half of the profits ending up in the pockets of the company’s advisers.

Haunted by a costly venture backing Debenhams before it collapsed, Frasers’ board was furious.

Within a week, executives had seen an aid offer snubbed by Asos for a share placement underwritten by the company’s two largest shareholders.

Moreover, the bosses were extremely suspicious of the choice of lender.

What was the thinking and decision-making behind refinancing Asoss’ existing RCF with an expensive loan and selecting an Elliott-backed lender? Frasers executives asked in a letter to their Asos counterparts.

Have we taken into account the position of Asoss shareholders and the operations of American funds and their lending-purchase strategy? they added, suggesting that Elliott could hope to swap Bantry Bays loans for shares the next time Asos runs out of cash.

Meanwhile, the Square Mile rumor mill has offered another scenario: Could Holch Povlsen position himself to take the company private? Schroders, another Asos investor seemingly barred from the fundraiser, made and answered calls last week as speculation swirled.

Holch Povlsen was only 28 when his father handed over the reins to the Bestseller family business. He transformed the company into a sprawling retail powerhouse that now spans the globe.

Bestseller employs more than 18,000 people online and in stores, including 2,400. It is also the second-biggest investor in Zalando, the low-capital online retailer that some analysts say Asos models itself on.

Not only has Holch Povlsen diversified into land and real estate, but he is also a major investor in the Klarna payments business. Until its 410 million takeover by Deutsche Bank is finalized, it is the largest shareholder in middle-market investment bank Numis, one of Asoss’ in-house brokers.

For Ashley, the opportunity to get her hands on Topshop, the crown jewel of Sir Philip Greens’ retail empire which Asos acquired out of administration in 2021, is seen as having near-allure. magnetic.

Asos told the City that the 275 million loan and shareholder injection would provide increased flexibility in a difficult macroeconomic environment and the stability needed to focus on long-term value creation.

But many analysts say a corporate event in City Jargon for a takeover could be on the horizon.

Frasers declined to comment this weekend.

An Asos spokesperson said the refinancing was an important step that would give the company increased flexibility in a difficult macroeconomic environment.

They added: The capital increase, which was part of the refinancing, was open to participation by all shareholders.

Lise Kaae, chief executive of Heartland, a holding company that represents the interests of the Holch Povlsen family, said the company has not commented on the rumours.

However, she said: “We are delighted to be part of Asos and have also supported the equity investment, which reflects our confidence in Asos’ long-term prospects.

This investment will undoubtedly provide a stronger foundation and greater operational freedom for Asos management to execute its ambitions, strategies and plans.

The Danish billionaire, who moved to Scotland 15 years ago, became an unlikely star on an episode of BBC’s Highland Cops earlier this year. Traffic officers followed him for several miles after he was caught driving at 82mph in a 60mph zone.

Showed the results on the speed gun Holch Povlsen remarked it was fine [it is] a beautiful sunny day, no traffic.

Asos’ board may believe it has some breathing room. But their biggest investor is a man in a hurry.