No. 1 Vanderbilt ends season bitterly, underperforms at NCAA Championships – The Vanderbilt Hustler





After a historic regular season, which included a record six tournament title program, the Vanderbilt Commodores fell short of the NCAA Championships.

Vanderbilt Athletics Cole Sherwood and coach Scott Limbaugh watch a shot April 22, 2023 (Vanderbilt Athletics).

On Monday, the Vanderbilts’ season came to an abrupt end. After four rounds of stroke play at the NCAA Championships, the Commodores were unable to advance to the round of match play. Of the 15 teams competing at Grayhawk Golf Club, 8 teams have advanced to the stroke play of the tournament. Vanderbilt’s 11th-place finish was disappointing, especially after the No. 1 Commodores made school history by winning six regular-season tournament titles. The Commodores also placed second in the SEC Championships and the NCAA Auburn Regional. As time goes on, we’ll look back on one of the best seasons we’ve had at Vanderbilt, head coach Scott Limbaugh told The Hustler. That’s how it is sometimes in sports, and we just have to keep moving forward and learning from our mistakes and our failures. Vanderbilt had a solid showing on the first day of stroke play, posting a 2-for-282. The Commodores were led by junior Cole Sherwood, who scored a 4-under 66 that included six birdies. Sherwood was followed by Reid Davenport, Gordon Sargent and William Moll. On day two, Vanderbilt carded an 8 of 288. Riedel rebounded from a 77 on day one with an even 70 on Saturday. The senior birdied on two of his first four holes, leading to a 1-under 34 on the front nine. Riedel was followed by a 71 from Moll, a 73 from Sargent and a 74 from Sherwood. With just two days of stroke play remaining, the Commodores were in sixth place. On day three of competition, Vanderbilt slipped two spots to eighth place. Moll shot a 2-under 68, which included four birdies made. Moll was followed by a pair of 71s from Sherwood and Davenport. Vanderbilts star Sargent, who is the No. 1 collegiate golfer and was the 2022 NCAA individual champion, posted a 73 on Sunday. Sargent was followed by Riedel. We just had a little bit of inconsistency throughout training, Limbaugh said. Gordon [Sargent] had his only week off of the year. Proud of how this team has fought all week and all the group has accomplished this season. pic.twitter.com/8YJVOnazol — Vanderbilt Men’s Golf (@VandyMGolf) May 30, 2023 With 18 holes to play and their season on the line, the Commodores were unable to break into the top eight and advance to match play. Sunday was a disappointing day for Vanderbilt, especially on the 18th hole. On the final hole, the five Commodores who counted for the score combined to shoot 9 over par on that one hole. Sargents 1-under 69 was impressive, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Vanderbilts’ season alive. Sherwood, Moll and Riedel each shot a 3 of 73, and Davenport shot a 74. The Commodores finished Monday with a 288 and an overall score of 1,141 (+21) tied for 11th. Golf is like any sport. It’s about being good at the right time, and we just weren’t good at the right time today, Limbaugh said. I will continue to learn how to be a better coach and leader for these guys and learn from those times, but we were definitely not on top at the right time. Teams that end up winning these things peak at the right time. We got used to being able to do that and this year we just didn’t.

