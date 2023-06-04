From recycled burkas to traditional embroidery, Afghan women are sewing a new life in Australia

Samira Yama was sweating under a blue burqa as she stood in the long queue to cross the border from Afghanistan to Pakistan. It was October 2021, and for the first time in her life, the 28-year-old Afghan fashion designer and feminist had been forced to cover her face and body.

“I was very angry, I was very uncomfortable, it’s heavy and it’s hot. You can’t see to the side, so when you cross the street, it’s very dangerous,” she told ABC RN’s Blueprint for Living.

A friend suggested Yama burn her burqa to protest against the oppressive Taliban regime when she arrived safely in Pakistan.

“[But I thought] if I burn it here, the story will end here and be forgotten here. I should do something that will be like a voice for other women,” Yama says.

In late 2022, after moving to Australia, Yama took her burqa and design ideas to an Afghan tailor in Sydney.

At first he laughed at her request, but when she explained it was a form of protest, he told her she was brave in breaking taboos.

Yama’s final designs were elegant cocktail dresses that violated all the Taliban regime’s rules of modesty: one is sleeveless and the other ends well above the knees.

Samira transformed into a blue burqa – the color worn by many women in her area. ( )

They are currently on display at the Newcastle City Library as part of the Social Fabric Afghan-Australian Stories in Thread exhibition.

Disclaimer: This story includes graphic content.

The exhibition, which was developed by Yama alongside curators Alissa Coons and Katrina Gulbrandsen, was inspired by the hashtag #DoNotTouchMyClothes, which emerged following the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021. a strict dress code was enforced, Afghan women around the world posted photos on social media wearing their colorful traditional dresses.

Coons had been in contact with Yama while she was fleeing Afghanistan; the two had eagerly watched the protest unfold online.

Coons explains:[This protest] was a way of saying ‘Here I am, as an individual’ and was a way of pushing back against the Taliban’s public erasure of women.”

Embroidery is bittersweet

The Social Fabric exhibition was conceived as more than just a showcase of Afghan women’s fashion; curators also hoped it would be a vehicle to forge bonds between women in the local community.

“Hope makes the world live” was embroidered on one of the dresses in reference to a traditional Afghan proverb. ( )

Coons and Gulbrandsen are co-directors of Shared World Collective, a participatory arts organization in Newcastle.

As part of Social Fabric, the organization runs embroidery and storytelling workshops with women who have recently arrived from Afghanistan, as well as those who have lived in Australia for years.

Workshop participants shared their heritage by embroidering scarves with traditional designs passed down from their families.

Seema (who didn’t want to share her last name), one of the teachers at the workshop, told ABC: “[In Afghanistan] I had nine sisters-in-law and they were sitting with my mother-in-law embroidering, and when I saw them I wanted to learn that too.”

The workshops have been particularly important to Seema, although she is highly skilled in embroidery and design, it is the first job the mother of four has ever had.

Gulbrandsen says Seema has realized that her skills and creativity are invaluable.

“It really touched us. For her to say, ‘It made me feel empowered as a woman. I can do something, I have something to give”, it was really special.”

But there is also a bittersweet feeling.

Seema grew up under the first Taliban regime (1996-2001), when women were not allowed to study. Confined to their homes, one of their few sources of income and connection was embroidery.

Gulbrandsen says the Afghan women in the workshops told him: “[We also embroidered] to keep us busy, to keep us busy, to keep us seated in our circles and sharing.

“It was a bit of a lifesaver. So they’re very proud of their skills, but it’s also one of those mixed feelings.”

The current Taliban regime reinstated its ban on education for girls and limited the types of paid work women can undertake, so many women in Afghanistan were once again forced to return to embroidery to earn a living. the money.

Najia, another workshop facilitator who did not wish to share her last name, was able to come to Australia because her husband and brother worked for the Australian Defense Force. But her sister, who is a doctor, is stuck in Afghanistan and cannot work.

Najia bonded with her mother through embroidery. For her sister in Afghanistan, skill is the key to economic survival. ( )

Najia’s sister used to resist their mother’s efforts to teach her how to embroider, sew and draw.

“[My sister would say:] ‘When I get married and finish school I will have my own job, why should I do this embroidery? I have my pen, I have my computer, I have my mind, I don’t like to do needlework.'”

Since the Taliban took over in 2021, Najia’s sister has been hiding in Kabul, moving every month to escape the regime.

“She can’t go to work, she can’t go to her clinic,” says Najia, who explains that the Taliban are “hunting” her sister because of the family’s ties to the ADF and their father’s progressive views on the womens rights.

“Just a few months ago they kidnapped one of her colleagues, cut off her head and just threw her in the street, which was very stressful for my sister.”

Najia’s sister turned to embroidery to support her family.

Gulbrandsen says, “There are mixed feelings around the ethics of this kind of manual labor, and when it’s done freely and when it’s the culture and it’s something special, or when it’s like, ‘we have to do this because there’s no other options for us’.”

While embroidery work was essential to women’s economic survival under the two Taliban regimes, in the meantime the tradition had begun to die out, as girls went to school and women could work in the exterior of the house.

A mother and daughter who attended the Shared World Collective workshops demonstrated this lack of skills: the mother had done some embroidery, but the daughter, who was in her early twenties, had not.

“[The daughter had] been to school, which was wonderful, but she never really had the chance to learn that [embroidery] skill. So she was very proud,” says Gulbrandsen.

Afghan women aren’t the only ones learning to embroider through the workshops: additional events are open to the wider community, who can learn traditional Afghan embroidery while sitting on Afghan rugs and sipping Afghan green tea .

These events bring Seema back to Afghanistan.

“I worked with Australian women. When I saw them drinking green tea, it was a very happy moment for me. I feel like I’m in Afghanistan with my Afghan women,” she says .

Fashion as protest and expression

There are a number of traditional antique pieces of Afghan design and embroidery in the Newcastle exhibit and of the more recent pieces, many could not have been made or displayed in Taliban Afghanistan.

A scarf created by Aziza Anwari, a teacher in the social fabric workshops, is embroidered with a striking image of a woman in a traditional blue burqa playing a musical instrument, while over her shoulder a Taliban soldier threatens her with a gun. The piece, titled Silent Love of Afghan Women, was inspired by the Kabul street art of Afghan artist Shamsia Hassani.

Anwari’s scarf is inspired by the work of Shamsia Hassani, whose art appeared on many walls in Kabul but was erased by the Talbians. ( )

Anwari says: “Afghan women are in a bad situation and really need to express their voice and their feelings.

“Doing embroidery helps me express my feelings. It brings back memories of Afghanistan, working with family, my happy and peaceful life.”

The exhibition also includes works by an exciting group of Afghan-born fashion designers working in Australia.

Anjilla SeddeqiThe dresses are feminine and sophisticated. Its Hope collection was created in response to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 and was designed around the traditional Afghan proverb “Hope keeps the world alive”.

Maryam Oria takes traditional dresses made in Afghanistan and upcycles them into contemporary items, such as her colorful “Bon Bon” handbags.

Mariam Seddiq creates haute couture pieces. Her lavender-colored dress, with silver leaf and beadwork on the skirt and bodice, is one of the standout moments of the exhibit.

“Fashion provides a rich center for the exchange of personal and political ideas, and for Afghan women the stakes have never been higher,” Shared World Collective says on its website. ( )

Curator Alissa Coons explains: “The skirt and bodice were made by Afghan women she employs in Sydney, and the top was embellished and made by her mother, who fled Afghanistan in the late 70s. So it’s an interesting collaboration with new migrants and with his mother. And it’s also just this very colorful and very dramatic piece of a dress. “

Then there are Samira Yama’s transformed burka dresses.

For Samira, wearing her designs is bittersweet; she is fully aware that women in her native country do not have the same fashion freedoms. ( )

When she puts them on now, she feels far from that moment on the border of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“I like wearing my new dresses because they’re very comfortable, it makes me happy,” she says.

“But on the other hand, I feel very sad, because women in Afghanistan can’t wear new dresses like the ones I made. Fashion is destroyed in Afghanistan now.”

Social Fabric Afghan-Australian Stories in Thread is at the Newcastle Library until June 24.