Reebok Kicks Off Pride Month With Genderless Clothing Line

The unveiling of Reebok’s Pride 2023 collection, Unity by Reebok, coincides with the start of Pride Month. Since 2019, Reebok has been releasing a Pride range every June. The range previously included graphic tees with a pride motif and shoes with rainbow-inspired color waves.

With a range of gender-neutral clothing and footwear, the venerable company is moving towards greater gender inclusion this year. The Unity by Reebok range was created so that everyone, regardless of body type, size or body shape, can wear the garments. It was designed by Reebok’s LGBTQ+ employee support organization, Colorful Sole.

Reebok is the first fitness company in the CrossFit apparel market to offer neutral apparel.

According to Katelyn Landry, Senior Product Manager at Reebok, “We started from scratch, building all the design elements thinking about how it would work for any anatomy,” rather than making changes to their current offer.

She says that in order to better understand their particular requirements for a performance product, Reebok’s design team spoke and conducted interviews with transgender, non-binary, and transgender athletes.

Although there is a nice selection of shirts, bottoms and shoes in the current range for athletes of all genders, these are only the first products in the line.

Unity by Reebok is the first as part of a longer-term commitment to creating and selling genderless products. Although the line debuted at the start of Pride month, genderless apparel will now be part of Reebok’s athletic lineup.