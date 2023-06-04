Baseball 4A: Severance wins schools’ first state title in spectacular fashion

PUEBLO Despite changing venues and playing five hours later than originally scheduled, both Severance and Golden came to play in Saturday’s Class 4A state baseball championship game at Rawlings Field on the CSU-Pueblo campus.

In the end, the No. 6-seeded Silver Knights of Severance cruised to a 1-0 victory over the No. 4 Golden to claim the first tag team title in school history. The only run came early in the second set when Severance senior Joe Tamburro scored on wild pitch.

It is enormous. It won’t sink for a while. It’s a great group of kids, Severance coach Kevin Johnson said as he watched the celebration on the pitch. I am so proud of these children and the work they have done over the past three and a half years that we have been a program.

Severance High School opened in August 2019. The Silver Knights (23-6 record) took on Golden High School, which is Colorado’s oldest operating high school having opened its doors 1,873,150 years ago.

We just started this school four years ago, said Severance senior Mason Bright. I’m on top of the world right now.

Bright was at the top of his game on the mound in earning a complete shutout victory. The Severances ace had given up just three pairing singles by Golden senior Noah Wicks and one by second Jaydon Stroup in six innings.

Bright had thrown just 79 in the bottom of the seventh inning, but a starting triple from golden junior Braeden McCarroll gave the Demons (25-6) the opportunity to send the game into extra innings.

He (Bright) is a very balanced kid, Johnson said of the senior who has nearly pitched 80 innings for the Silver Knights this season with a sub-2.00 ERA. He made good pitches to get the strikeout and then the ball.

Golden junior Noah Welte hit no out, but was put out. Senior Daine Hart hit a fly ball to left field. Severance left fielder Brycen Farris made the catch and returned to third baseman Noah Hertzke. Silver Knight catcher Angie Dominguez grabbed the relay from Hertzke and put the tag on second gold student Andrew Romero, who came pinching for McCarroll.

The plate umpire called Romero on the tight play at home plate for the game finale.

I actually kicked it and thought we had one more to go,” Farris said of starting the defensive gem. I was partying in the outfield thinking we just went out on second and then I saw the bunch of dogs and ran. It’s surreal. It really is.

Bright picked up his 12th win of the season while relying on the stellar defense behind him that made no mistake in the Silver Knights’ 12th straight win to end the season.

Brycen had a great outfield shot that got us this game, Bright said. I am very grateful for that.

Golden had five base runners in scoring position during the game, but couldn’t push a run through the plate.

It was a bang-bang game at home plate. That’s how it goes sometimes, Golden coach Jackie McBroom said of the final game.

Golden had a tough road to the championship game. After a solid 9-0 shutout win over Summit in the first round of the double-elimination state tournament on May 26, the No. 4-seeded Demons suffered an 8-5 loss the same day to the top seed Holy Family. The fierce battle has begun.

Golden stayed alive with an 8-1 win over Riverdale Ridge on May 27 at UCCS’ Mountain Lion Stadium to advance to the Final Four this weekend.

Seniors Laif Palmer and Wicks who earned victories on the mound over Summit and Riverdale Ridge both had brilliant pitching performances on Friday, June 2 at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs.

Palmer had 13 strikeouts in a 3-2 win over Lutheran. Wicks didn’t just come in to get the Finals against the Lions when Palmer hit his 110 pitch count, Wicks pitched a full 3 hit against Holy Family in a 4-1 golden win Friday afternoon.

Friday’s wins sent Golden into Saturday’s situation to enter the championship game against Severance. The Silver Knights had the luxury of advancing directly to the title game after a 3-0 start to the tournament that included wins over Cheyenne Mountain, Pueblo County and Holy Family the previous week.

McCarroll was also up to the task on Saturday against Severance with Palmer and Wicks not in the mix to pitch after combining for 200 pitches on the hill on Friday.

Braeden gave us a chance to win, McBroom said. He did as well as (Palmer and Wicks). Give credit to their pitcher (Bright), but we had to do better and scratch a run through.

The 4A state championship game was scheduled to be played at 10 a.m. Saturday at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs. The decision was made around 9 a.m. that the Colorado Springs field was unplayable due to wet field conditions, so the game was moved to 3 p.m. in Pueblo after the 2A state championship game.

We just had to keep the energy going, obviously, Bright said. We had to keep it on the bus by listening to music and staying in the zone. Then we watched the end of the 2A state game in front of us. We knew we had to get started right away.