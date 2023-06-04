1950s wedding dress worn by 18 women and ready for the next one





Starting with Sue Stone Lester in the 1950s, a wedding dress has now been worn by 18 brides, the most recent being Lesters’ granddaughter Ainsley Johnston Heffinger in 2022. The dress was purchased by Lester’s mother, Mary Stone Dodge, at Montaldos in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It is an ivory silk skin princess dress with a sweetheart neckline. A front panel of the dress is hand-embroidered and beaded Chantilly lace. The puffy skirt ends in a cathedral train. The dress was hemmed and altered very little during her tenure, Lester said, with most brides responding to their preferences and the fashion of the day through their shoes, instead of changing dresses. Some people wore flats, others wore heels, said Lewis Riddle, Lester’s sister. Lester wore the dress on August 17, 1957, when she married Jack Lester at First Methodist Church in Martinsville. People also read… When her college roommate showed up for the wedding, they found out they had the same dress. Her roommate had bought this same dress in a branch of Charlotte in Montaldos, for her own wedding. Lester said dress buyers from both branches both traveled to New York and unknowingly got the same dress for both women. I don’t think I’ve tried any other dresses, Lester said. Almost all of the brides also wore the same heirloom chapel-length veil made with rose point and Brussels lace that was purchased by Lesters’ great aunt, the late Lula Jones. It was her dress and now 17 (other) of us have worn it, Riddle said. It’s all family, expect two close family friends who have been allowed to wear it. In addition to Lester, the dress has been worn by his sisters Lewis Stone Riddle, Bonnie Stone Adler, Courtney Dodge Edwards, and Mary Dodge Taylor; his daughters Mary Lester Johnston, Nancy Susan Lester and Lucy Lester Falk; his nieces Elizabeth Riddle DeVault and Mary Fraizer Pickel; his granddaughter Ainsley Johnston Heffinger; his cousins ​​through his mother’s sister Patti Jones Tennille, Mary Jones Payne, Massie Payne Cooper, Katie Tennille and Lee Tennille Carson; and close family friends Betsy Sheetz Jenkins and Martha Goode Ellerbe. We just passed it on, Lester said. And the funny thing is that it suits everyone. It’s just fine. I always felt like I was going to wear it, Riddle said. There was no specific time when the family decided the dress would be worn for three generations. It naturally progressed that after the five sisters wore it, other brides in the family line would also wear the dress, the sisters agreed. After each wedding, the bride who wore it is responsible for cleaning and storing the dress until the next bride comes knocking on the door. When I did, they cleaned it up and sealed it in an airtight box, Riddle said. And you dare not open it unless you wear it, because there were a lot of them. He’s in good shape right now, ready for the next group, Lester said. Karen Despot completely took the dress apart and reassembled it to the original appearance before Heffinger wore the dress. The next possible brides to wear the dress will likely be their sister’s daughters, who live in Atlanta, or some of their grandchildren. I think it’s really nice, Riddle said. It ties everyone together in a fun way, all women I think, part of the reason everyone wants to wear it is because it’s sentimental, don’t you think? Riddle asked Lester. Well, yes, I guess, said Lester. I’m glad they can wear it.

