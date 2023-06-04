Women expected to be quiet and silent: The toxicity of attending men’s football | Soccer

AAsk anyone what they like about attending professional women’s football and the answers will be similar: they are blown away not just by the quality, but also by the atmosphere, friendliness and inclusiveness. With the growth of women’s football, the toxicity of men’s football, especially to traveling fans, is an even starker contrast. At the end of the season, the Guardian spoke to fans of Premier League and EFL clubs who reported offensive chanting, language, behavior and sexual assault. For women, families, Black, Asian and minority ethnic and LGBTQ+ fans, following their team on the road can be difficult and uncomfortable.

A fan said she was regularly sexually assaulted when she followed her team and went to other games with friends. I normalized it, she said. You would have thought I would turn around and call them, but I didn’t. The last time was just [when] when I got back to the car, I said to my husband: Oh yeah, it happened again. I should have been more horrified, but it happens all the time, especially at away games where people have been drinking all day. They think it’s acceptable. I don’t accept that.

Other supporters say physical threats are the exception rather than the rule. You can absolutely have a horrible experience and feel extremely uncomfortable, but at no time do you feel that your personal safety is threatened. These are two very different things, confides a supporter of a Premier League club.

But she adds: The number of times women are expected to shut up and shut up in an uncomfortable scenario, or to be told: Don’t be soft, you have to toughen up, that’s soccer. If you want to come to football, you have to develop a pair. What? Are you kidding me?

The link between away games and unacceptable behavior is striking. A Northern club fan said that while she enjoys going to away games with her dad, she wouldn’t do it alone. Another said solo home games were fine, but she wouldn’t consider an away game without a companion. The Women of Watford group is designed to solve this problem by allowing like-minded fans to travel and sit together. The club is working alongside them to make that happen.

Many away fans travel by coach, either unofficial or provided by clubs. An LGBTQ+ supporter of a North West team said she and her partner would never take their kids either. You see tweets like: Were going hounding, which basically means picking up women, she said. She is almost self-critical when she adds that in all other areas of life she resists homophobic discrimination but accepts it in football.

Some devices, usually derbies, are designated as bubble games, with police dictating that fans outside must use the designated methods of transportation. A fan who recently took an obligatory coach to one of these matches said she felt extremely uncomfortable with men peeing into bottles and the occasional use of racist and homophobic language. At the same derby, disabled away supporters were housed directly below the home supporters.

Arsenal Women fans cheer on their team during this season’s game at Chelsea. The atmosphere of WSL matches is notable for its friendliness and inclusiveness, a stark contrast to some men’s matches. Photo: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

The longer the expectation and acceptance of unhealthy norms in fan behavior go unchallenged, the deeper they become entrenched. But the next generation of fans can make changes.

However, getting a ticket to an away game can be tricky. Football historically rewards fan loyalty, a practice that mirrors the wider business world but acts as a barrier to entry. How can you accumulate credit without an opportunity?

The fan who travels with her dad is counting on her friend not using her booking reference. Given the high demand for tickets abroad, she will, without change, never be eligible on her own accord.

Manchester City touched on this subject a few seasons ago. 5% of one-way tickets are reserved for supporters aged 18 to 25 and loyalty points are no longer awarded for the purchase of one-way tickets. Additionally, a randomly selected set of supporters must pick up their ticket the same day from the away club. The objective here was to close the market from buying to selling. All simple steps, but ones that can make a real difference.

Most clubs have posters in stadiums encouraging fans to text a helpline if they hear foul and abusive language or discrimination. However, how this is handled remains problematic.

A Premier League club fan ambassador has received complaints that stewards openly ask the complainant to identify the perpetrator. A similar story was told about a lower league club. This instantly lifts the veil of anonymity, discouraging people from coming forward.

Another top-flight club promises zero tolerance on foul and abusive language. But an away supporter said after reporting a home supporter who had spent an hour shouting obscenities at away supporters, stewards did not initially fire the offender. It was only when pushed on the clubs zero tolerance approach that the individual was kicked out. This behavior is typical of those buying tickets at the barrier between home and away supporters.